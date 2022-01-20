LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Published on: 20 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property weekly highlights—20 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Residential property
  • Supreme Court rules on right to manage regime
  • Inquiry into building safety, funding and remediation
  • Cladding Crisis—finally, a workable solution or more empty promises?
  • Business rates abuse by second home owners targeted
  • HMO licensing—reasonable excuse
  • Right to rent checks guidance—digital identity verification
  • Social housing residents to be better protected
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the long-awaited introduction of the Overseas Entities Bill to Parliament, more on the recent Supreme Court decision on the right to manage and cases on Telecomms lease renewals, VAT on break premiums and option agreements. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but