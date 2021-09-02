- Property weekly highlights—2 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Right to rent checks—extension of coronavirus (COVID 19) concessions
- Transferring property
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guides 6 and 80
- Property development
- LGA worried rural residents are excluded from vital services due to planning law
- MHCLG announces First Homes launch in Newton Aycliffe
- Right to Buy-back fund extended to support Afghan refugees
- MHCLG announces £8.6bn investment for the Affordable Homes Programme
- Mayor of London dedicates £3.46bn to build 29,456 affordable homes
- Homes England publishes list of new strategic partners
- Residential property
- Right to rent—updated guidance relating to EUSS applicants entering new tenancy agreements
- Landlord and tenant—Breach of lease (Almacantar Centre Point Nominee No.1 Ltd v CID Investments Ltd)
- The correct approach to valuing repairs in housing disrepair matters (Jalili v Bury Council)
- Property taxes
- BPF and LGA responses to HM Treasury’s Business Rates Review consultation
- SDLT guidance update on seeding relief
- Environment, energy and buildings
- Environment Bill amended to ensure biodiversity loss stops by 2030
- Property in Scotland
- Scottish ZEST sets out recommendations for achieving zero emissions in housing
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) property in Scotland—Planning
- Additional property updates this week
- Property Disputes highlights
Article summary
This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: updated guidance on right to rent checks, funding allocation as part of the Affordable Homes Programme, a case demonstrating the correct approach to valuing repairs in housing disrepair claims (Jalili v Bury Council), a case on damages in the form of an order for the disgorgement or negotiating damages (Almacantar Centre Point Nominee No.1 Ltd and another v CID Investments Ltd), updated guidance on seeding relief for property authorised investment funds or co-ownership authorised contractual schemes and amendments to the Environment Bill tabled in order to strengthen the ‘duty to set a legally-binding target to halt species decline by 2030’.
