Property weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: updated guidance on right to rent checks, funding allocation as part of the Affordable Homes Programme, a case demonstrating the correct approach to valuing repairs in housing disrepair claims (Jalili v Bury Council), a case on damages in the form of an order for the disgorgement or negotiating damages (Almacantar Centre Point Nominee No.1 Ltd and another v CID Investments Ltd), updated guidance on seeding relief for property authorised investment funds or co-ownership authorised contractual schemes and amendments to the Environment Bill tabled in order to strengthen the ‘duty to set a legally-binding target to halt species decline by 2030’. or to read the full analysis.