Property weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property weekly highlights—2 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Right to rent checks—extension of coronavirus (COVID 19) concession​s
  • Transferring property
  • HM Land Registry updates Practice Guides 6 and 80
  • Property development
  • LGA worried rural residents are excluded from vital services due to planning law
  • MHCLG announces First Homes launch in Newton Aycliffe
  • Right to Buy-back fund extended to support Afghan refugees
This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: updated guidance on right to rent checks, funding allocation as part of the Affordable Homes Programme, a case demonstrating the correct approach to valuing repairs in housing disrepair claims (Jalili v Bury Council), a case on damages in the form of an order for the disgorgement or negotiating damages (Almacantar Centre Point Nominee No.1 Ltd and another v CID Investments Ltd), updated guidance on seeding relief for property authorised investment funds or co-ownership authorised contractual schemes and amendments to the Environment Bill tabled in order to strengthen the ‘duty to set a legally-binding target to halt species decline by 2030’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

