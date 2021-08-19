menu-search
Legal News

Property weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Published on: 19 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Last chance saloon—the government’s plans for pandemic rent debt
  • RICS considers management of office space post-coronavirus
  • Transferring property
  • Law Society urgently considering impact of Supreme Court decision on undertakings
  • Boathouse had become part of land
  • Sale agreement was a sham
  • Corporate and structured property transactions
Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a Supreme Court decision on solicitors' undertakings and a case on lost modern grant.

