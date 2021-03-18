Property weekly highlights—18 March 2021

In this issue: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Transferring property Property taxes Commercial real estate finance Property development Residential property Statutory compliance Agricultural property Environment, energy and buildings Property in Wales Property in Scotland Additional property updates this week Daily and weekly news alerts Trackers New Q&As

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Government updates guidance on possession action process The Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) has updated its guidance for landlords and tenants explaining the possession action process in county courts across England and Wales. The guidance has been changed to encompass the government’s extension of both the moratorium on evictions by enforcement officers and the legislation requiring landlords to provide 6 months’ notice to tenants before eviction in most cases, to 31 May 2021, as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. See: LNB News 12/03/2021 91. Source: Understanding the possession action process: guidance for landlords and tenants. FCA coronavirus business interruption test case—list of affected policies Following the Supreme Court decision in the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) non-damage coronavirus business interruption (BI) insurance test case, the FCA sent a Dear CEO letter to insurers impacted by the test case decision, which set the FCA’s intention to send an information request to insurers for updated details of all non-damage BI policies that are, in principle, capable of responding to the coronavirus pandemic following the court judgments. This has been completed. The list of affected policies has now been published and affects over 200,000 policyholders​. The FCA notes that insurers have reached different conclusions, particularly in relation to policies that require the policyholder to prove that coronavirus occurred 'at the premises'. See: LNB News 15/03/2021 55. Source: Business interruption insurance. Mayor to prioritise affordable homes for key workers The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has announced that he will be working with emergency services, local authorities and trade unions to ensure that key workers are at the top of the priority list for the thousands of new affordable homes that are being built in London as a way to show appreciation for the sacrifices made by key workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Planning guidance will also be bolstered, ensuring boroughs must use a new list to give key workers priority access to renting or buying homes at below market rates. See: LNB News 12/03/2021 62. Source: Mayor to prioritise housing for key workers. Funding to support community groups hit by pandemic The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has published a list of 41 grassroots organisations that are to be supported through the ‘Community Spaces at Risk’ fund. The funding is designed to support the immediate threats these organisations face, such as overdue rent payments and building maintenance costs. The funds also aim to support the groups over the longer-term to stabilise and become more sustainable during the economic recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. LNB News 17/03/2021 109. Source: Mayor’s fund helps to protect community spaces at risk of closure.

Transferring property Trusts of land and investment property In Rowland v Blades [2021] EWHC 426 (Ch), the court considered a claim by a co-owner (CR) who paid for a property which was conveyed into joint names at law with no declaration of trust on the TR1. CR’s application was for a declaration that he was solely beneficially entitled to the property with the other co-owner (SB) having a mere life interest, with remainder to CR’s daughter. He also pleaded a claim for occupation rent of £371,000. See News Analysis written by Simon Lillington LLM MCIArb, barrister, mediator, family arbitrator at 3 Paper Buildings, Temple, London, who acted for the defendant in this case: Joint ownership—determining the common intention for an investment property. HM Land Registry publishes new standard for remote identification HM Land Registry (HMLR) has launched a new Digital Identity Standard. Practice Guide 81: encouraging the use of digital technology in identity verification provides a step-by-step list of requirements for conveyancers' use of digital services to verify their client's identity securely and conveniently online. Deputy Director at Central Legal Services, Robin Malpas, and Land Registrar, Abbie Purslow, discuss the feedback received by HMLR prior to publication of the new standard. See: LNB News 12/03/2021 56. Sources: Setting the standards for identity and Homebuyers can now use their mobile phone to prove their identity. HM Land Registry updates Practice Guides 19, 39, 50, 78 and 80 HMLR has updated five practice guides: Practice Guide 19—Notices, restrictions and protection of third-party interests, Practice Guide 39—Rectification and Indemnity, Practice Guide 50—Requisition and Cancellation Procedures, Practice Guide 78—Overseas Companies and Limited Liability Partnerships, and Practice Guide 80—Coronavirus (COVID-19): Useful Information for Conveyancers. See: LNB News 15/03/2021 22. Sources: Notices, restrictions and protection of third-party interests (PG19), Rectification and indemnity (PG39), Requisition and cancellation procedures (PG50), Overseas companies and limited liability partnerships (PG78) and Coronavirus (COVID-19): useful information for conveyancers (PG80).

Property taxes Finance Bill 2021 The Finance Bill 2021 was introduced to the House of Commons and given its First Reading on Wednesday 10 March 2021 following the vote to accept the Budget Resolutions. This stage is formal and takes place without any debate. MPs will next consider the Bill at Second Reading. The date for second reading has not yet been announced. The Bill was published on 11 March 2021. Measures include: SDLT—clause 87: (Temporary period for reduced rates on residential property): provides for a staged withdrawal of the temporary increase to the amount that a purchaser can pay for residential property in England and Northern Ireland before they pay Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) by: • extending to 30 June 2021 the nil rate band of £500,000, which was due to end on 31 March 2021, and • introducing a nil rate band of £250,000 for the period 1 July 2021 to 30 September 2021 Implementation date—1 April 2021. SDLT—clause 88 and Schedule 16 (Increased SDLT rates for non-resident transactions): introduces new rates of SDLT for purchasers of residential property in England and Northern Ireland who are not resident in the UK. The new rates will be 2 percentage points higher than those that apply to purchases made by UK residents, and will apply to purchases of both freehold and leasehold property as well as increasing SDLT payable on rents on the grant of a new lease. Implementation date—1 April 2021. SDLT and ATED—clauses 89–91 and Schedule 17 (Relief from higher rate SDLT charge and ATED for certain housing co-operatives etc; Repayment of ATED to certain housing co-operatives: 2020-21 chargeable period): provides relief from the charge to annual tax on enveloped dwellings (ATED) and the 15% flat rate of SDLT for housing co-operatives. Implementation date—1 April 2020. Capital allowances—Clauses 9—14 (Capital allowances: super-deductions and other temporary first-year allowances): a new ‘super-deduction’ of 130% (50% for ‘special rate’ assets) for expenditure incurred between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2023 on most new plant and machinery. Implementation date—1 April 2021 (anti-avoidance provisions from 3 March 2021). Freeports—Clause 109 (Freeports: designation of sites): provides that the Treasury may designate areas in Great Britain as freeport tax sites. Implementation date—Royal Assent. Freeports—Clause 110 and Schedule 21 (Freeports: capital allowances): provides that the tax site of a freeport will benefit until 30 September 2026 from: • an enhanced 100% rate of capital allowances for plant and machinery, and • an enhanced 10% rate of structures and buildings allowance Implementation date—date of tax site designation. Freeports—Clause111 and Schedule 22 (Relief from stamp duty land tax for freeport tax sites): introduces a relief from SDLT for acquisitions of land or property in a Freeport tax site. Implementation date—from designation of Freeport sites.

Commercial real estate finance Lender not in breach of duties prior to pre-pack In Morley (trading as Morley Estates) v Royal Bank of Scotland plc [2021] EWCA Civ 338, the court held that a bank had not been in breach of its duties as a bank and mortgagee in the course of negotiations with the borrower which had led to part of the borrower's property portfolio being transferred to a subsidiary of the bank under a pre-pack receivership. The Court of Appeal, Civil Division, in dismissing the borrower's appeal against a decision of the Chancery Division, reiterated that the bank's provision of lending services had not fallen below the standard required, and that the circumstances of the present case had not made its actions unlawful since the borrower had taken steps to affirm the agreements reached and had taken no steps to have them set aside. See: [2021] All ER (D) 53 (Mar). Analysis to follow.

Property development Failure of environmental challenge to mixed-use development planning permission In Abbotskerswell Parish Council v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government and others [2021] EWHC 555 (Admin), the court dismissed a statutory review challenge to the Secretary of State’s decision to grant planning permission for a mixed-use development including circa 1,210 homes, employment floorspace, two-care homes, community facilities and retail units. The parish council argued that the Secretary of State had erred in law by not assessing material environmental information, not obtaining detailed information to assess the effects of the development on biodiversity and that he should have considered the impacts on rare bats and climate change to a greater extent. The court rejected the claims, holding that the decisions of the Secretary of State in respect of these environmental issues were rational. This case is a reminder that where the courts interfere with a planning judgment made by the Secretary of State or other decision maker, it is only ever likely to be on Wednesbury (rationality) grounds and that such claims of irrationality face a high hurdle to clear. See News Analysis written by Emily Knowles, associate at Sharpe Pritchard LLP: Environmental considerations and planning judgments in outline planning permissions (Abbotskerswell Parish Council v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government). Deadline for Right to Contest consultation extended MHCLG has extended the closing date of its consultation on the reform of the Right to Contest. The consultation, which concerns proposals to allow the public to require local councils to sell unused land and assets for the conversion of derelict buildings and vacant plots of land into new homes or community spaces, was previously due to close at 11:45 pm on 13 March 2021. This deadline has now been extended to 20 March 2021. See: LNB News 15/03/2021 24. Source: Right to Regenerate: reform of the Right to Contest. Community Housing Fund supports affordable homes development Homes England has confirmed that the government’s Community Housing Fund is helping support Haddenham Community Land Trust in building 19 affordable homes. Haddenham Community Land Trust was set up in 2016 by local volunteers, hoping to develop homes closer to the village and make available affordable housing for generations. The trust was able to fund the legal cost associated with the scheme by taking £42,975 from the government’s Community Housing Fund. The trust is developing seven bungalow and 12 houses, after having secured planning permission. 17 of these buildings will be available to rent and two for shared ownership. See: LNB News 17/03/2021 105. Source: Government’s Community Housing Fund helps meet local housing need. 1,500 affordable homes in Dagenham The London Assembly has reported that the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has secured a landmark deal to secure more than 1,500 affordable homes on the Dagenham car plant site. The deal is supported by an £80m grant from the Mayor’s Affordable Housing Programme and will primarily provide homes at London Affordable Rent and shared ownership. Awaiting final confirmation, construction will start by March 2023 with completion expected by March 2038. The Dagenham Project is part of the Peabody’s partnership with the Mayor of London, which includesthe regeneration of Thamesmead and the former Holloway Prison in Islington. See: LNB News 17/03/2021 15. Source: Mayor plans for 1,500 affordable homes on Dagenham car plant site.

Residential property Failed challenge to amount of rent repayment order In Awad v Hooley [2021] UKUT 55 (LC), a tenant unsuccessfully appealed against a decision of the First-tier Tribunal (Property Chamber)(the FTT) in which the FTT had made a rent repayment order against the landlord in favour of the tenant on the basis that throughout her tenancy the property was a house requiring a licence under a selective licensing scheme under Part 3 of the Housing Act 2004 and it had not had one. The thrust of all the tenant's grounds of appeal was that the sum ordered to be repaid by the landlord was too low. In dismissing the appeal, the Administrative Court held that persistent arrears of rent over an extended period, together with the landlord's kindness and the tenant's financial circumstances, had led the FTT to make a 75% reduction in the maximum amount payable, and there was no reason to characterise any of those considerations as irrelevant or the decision as falling outside the range of reasonable orders that the FTT could have made. See: [2021] All ER (D) 64 (Mar).

Statutory compliance Home Office publishes response to fire safety consultation The Home Office has published its response to the fire safety consultation which ran from July to October 2020. The government plans to legislate through the Building Safety Bill and Fire Safety Bill and deliver new regulations through Article 24 of the Fire Safety Order and introduce changes to the way building control bodies and fire rescue services interact. The consultation aimed to implement Grenfell Tower Inquiry recommendations and strengthen regulation around fire safety. See: LNB News 17/03/2021 108. Source: Fire safety.

Agricultural property Post-Brexit environmental land-management The Environmental Land Management (ELM) scheme was announced as a new agricultural support system for farmers post-Brexit. The ELM scheme is split into three component schemes—Sustainable Farming Incentive, Local Nature Recovery and Landscape Recovery. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Rural Payments Agency have released guidance on the three schemes and have also opened a call for expressions of interest from farmers to participate in the first phase of testing the new Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme which is to launch during 2022. The deadline for submitting an expression of interest is 11.59 pm on 11 April 2021. See: LNB News 15/03/2021 30 and LNB News 15/03/2021 36. Sources: Environmental land management schemes: overview and Sustainable Farming Incentive: expression of interest. Agricultural holdings—succession on death The Agricultural Holdings (Transitional Provision) (England) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/324 are made in exercise of the power to make transitional provisions in connection with the coming into force of the Agriculture Act 2020 (AA 2020). They provided that when making a determination in relation to an application for succession on death under the Agricultural Holdings Act 1986 (AHA 1986), the Tribunal must have regard to the matters set out in section 39(8) of AHA 1986 as it had effect immediately before the AA 2020 was passed in England. The regulations come into force on 17 March 2021. See: LNB News 17/03/2021 30.

Environment, energy and buildings MEEs evaluation research published The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has published its research into the early outcomes of the non-domestic private rented sector (PRS) minimum energy efficiency standard (MEES) regulations, including qualitative interviews with stakeholders and data analysis. The research into the regulations included qualitative interviews and focus groups with local authorities and other stakeholders, as well as further data analysis. The report assesses general awareness and understanding of the regulations, impact of the regulations on landlords, responses to the regulations, levels of compliance amongst landlords and local authority enforcement activities. BEIS has also published the research undertaken as part of an interim evaluation of the domestic PRS MEES regulations. The research provides early insights into the level of awareness of the regulations among landlords and tenants, the extent to which the regulations are complied with, and the impact which the regulations have on energy efficiency, energy costs, and carbon dioxide emissions. See: LNB News 17/03/2021 99 and LNB News 17/03/2021 107. Source: Non-domestic private rented sector minimum energy efficiency standards regulations: evaluation and Domestic private rental sector minimum energy efficiency standards: interim evaluation 2020. Energy and carbon performance of large commercial and industrial buildings BEIS has opened a consultation seeking views on the government’s proposals to introduce a national performance-based policy framework for rating the energy and carbon performance of large commercial and industrial buildings. The framework is to rate the energy and carbon performance of commercial and industrial buildings above 1,000 square metres in England and Wales, with annual ratings and mandatory disclosure as the first step. Although the department welcomes responses from all contributors with an interest in these proposals, it would especially like to hear from owners and tenants of commercial and industrial buildings above 1,000m square metres, investors, asset managers and lenders, energy consultants, facilities management companies, businesses involved in retrofit of these buildings and the wider market. The consultation closes at 11:45 pm on 9 June 2021. See: LNB News 17/03/2021 106. Source: Introducing a performance-based policy framework in large commercial and industrial buildings. Construction industry’s low carbon strategies 50 organisations including representatives of the energy and water sectors are backing the Construction Leadership Council’s (CLC) National Retrofit Strategy which sets out a twenty-year blueprint to transform the nation’s housing stock to make it greener and more energy efficient. CLC is the engineering services alliance of the UK. The strategy calls on the government to invest at least £5.3bn over the next four years to kickstart the retrofit market and retrofit the nation’s 28 million homes. See: LNB News 16/03/2021 87. Source: Construction Sector Backs CLC National Retrofit Strategy. Actuate UK has welcomed CLC’s wider CO2nstruct Zero Programme—the construction sector’s response to the Prime Minister’s Net Zero challenge, which includes a range of carbon reduction measures including the proposed domestic retrofit strategy. Actuate UK approves of the emphasis that had been placed on achieving low carbon performance across the sector, but stresses that the importance of the continued safety of building occupants and ‘whole life’ carbon performance must not be overlooked. See: LNB News 16/03/2021 104. Source: Actuate UK welcomes Construction Leadership Council's Zero Carbon plan.

Property in Wales Extension of residential repossession moratorium The Welsh Government has published a written statement by its Minister for Housing and Local Government, Julie James, in which she announces that the current restrictions on evictions will be extended until the 30 June 2021 pursuant to the Public Health (Protection from Eviction) (No 2) (Wales) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/325. The restrictions, which obligate landlords to give a six month notice period to tenants, were due to end on 31 March 2021. James emphasised that this extension will be subject to regular review and a plenary debate on the topic is due to take place on 24 March 2021. The regulations come into force on 1 April 2021. See: LNB News 17/03/2021 52 and LNB News 17/03/2021 94. Source: Written Statement: COVID-19: laying of the Public Health (Protection from Eviction) (No. 2) (Wales) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021, and proposed further extension of Schedule 29 to the Coronavirus Act 2020 (increasing tenancy notice periods to six months). Next steps for leasehold reform in Wales Welsh Minister for Housing and Local Government, Julie James, has issued a written statement on the research into residential leasehold reform in Wales. Speaking on the findings, James said that it was clear that further action must be taken to combat the issues raised as if ‘left to continue without intervention, there is a real risk that leasehold will become increasingly regarded as the home ownership tenure of ‘last resort’. She intends to restrict future ground rents to zero for leasehold properties in the third phase of Help to Buy-Wales, which is due to commence in April, and has written to the UK government to request Wales be included in upcoming legislation restricting ground rents in new leases. She is also seeking the UK Government’s agreement that their officials work together to explore a joint approach to legislation enacting the Law Commission’s recommendations for leasehold reform for England and Wales and considers there is also a strong case for a joint legislative approach to reforms to enfranchisement, commonhold and right to manage. See: LNB News 17/03/2021 64. Source: Written Statement: Next steps on leasehold reform. Updated guidance on help to buy scheme The Welsh Government has updated its Help to Buy guidance for housebuilders and developers. The scheme was introduced to help eligible buyers purchase eligible new homes. The new guidance is applicable to anyone wishing to use the help to buy scheme between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022. The guidance also contains provisions to extend it past 31 March 2022, until March 2023. In addition, the guidance details the eligibility requirements for the purchaser and for the property, as well as obligations on developers. See: LNB News 12/03/2021 88. Source: Help to Buy—Wales: housebuilder and developer guide.

Property in Scotland Housing to 2040 vision The Scottish Government has announced the principles and overall vision of the Housing to 2040 programme, Scotland’s long-term housing strategy which aims to improve the safety, heating, and energy efficiency of houses across the country. The vision for the programme is to deliver a well-functioning housing system, high-quality and sustainable homes, sustainable communities and homes that meet people’s needs. See: LNB News 15/03/2021 37. Sources: Housing to 2040: vision and principles and Housing to 2040: consultation analysis. Changes to registration services fees Registers of Scotland has announced that fees charged for most of its registration services are to change on 1 April 2021. This change, presented in a statutory instrument agreed by the Scottish Parliament on 10 March 2021, represents the first major revision to statutory fees since 2011. See: LNB News 11/03/2021 104. Sources: Fee changes on 1 April and Fee change—information services.

Additional property updates this week Property Disputes highlights For the new weekly highlights produced by our Property Disputes team, please see: Property Disputes weekly highlights—18 March 2021.

Daily and weekly news alerts Did you know that you can set up your own personal alerts to let you receive all of our news stories on either a daily or a weekly basis? Go to your ‘News’ tab and amend your personal settings to subscribe to regular updates by clicking on either ‘Email’ or ‘RSS’ (depending on how you prefer to receive them) on the right hand side of the blue banner.

Trackers Case name Court and citation Subject Current status Bath Rugby Ltd v Greenwood High Court: [2020] EWHC 2662 (Ch), [2020] All ER (D) 60 (Oct). The High Court has found that a restrictive covenant created on 6 April 1922 concerning land in the centre of Bath (part of which is the home of Bath Rugby club) remained enforceable by a group of local residents. In reaching that conclusion, the court considered the law relating to the requirements for the annexation of the benefit of restrictive covenants such as may render them enforceable between successors in title to the original parties to the covenant. See News Analysis: Annexation of the benefit of restrictive covenants—the case of the proposed rugby stadium development and the enforceability of a 1922 covenant (Bath Rugby v Greenwood). The Court of Appeal is due to hear the appeal by 16 February 2022. Following agreement by both Houses on the text of the Telecommunications Infrastructure (Leasehold Property) Bill 2019–2020, it received Royal Assent on 15 March 2021 as the Telecommunications Infrastructure (Leasehold Property) Act 2021. The Bill is now an Act of Parliament (law). It is an Act to amend the electronic communications code set out in Schedule 3A to the Communications Act 2003 (for further information, see: Property key future developments tracker). The House of Lords considered the Commons amendments to the Fire Safety Bill 2019–21 on 17 March 2021. Outstanding issues on the Bill were returned to the Commons for consideration. The Commons will consider the Lords message on the Bill on Monday 22 March 2021. The Fire Safety Bill seeks to clarify the scope of the FSO, which will lead to better identification, assessment and enforcement against fire risks in multi-occupied residential buildings. The Bill will clarify that the FSO applies to the structure, external walls (including cladding and balconies) and individual flat entrance doors between domestic premises and the non-domestic parts. It will also affirm the ability for the Fire and Rescue Service to enforce against non-compliance in relation to these parts of such premises. Line by line examination of the National Security and Investment Bill 2019–21 in the House of Lords took place during the final day of committee stage in the House of Lords on 16 March 2021. Amendments discussed covered clauses 11, 13, 14 and 26 of the Bill. Report stage—further line by line examination of the Bill—is yet to be scheduled. It is a Bill to make provision for the making of orders in connection with national security risks arising from the acquisition of control over certain types of entities and assets, including land. The Bill will allow the Secretary of State to scrutinise and intervene in business transactions to protect national security, allowing intervention in real estate transactions involving sensitive land assets within sectors including data infrastructure, energy and transport. The acquisition of land close to such assets could also be the subject of an intervention. Following agreement by both Houses on the text of the Non-Domestic Rating (Lists) (No 2) Bill 2019–21, it received Royal Assent on 15 March 2021 as the Non-Domestic Rating (Lists) Act 2021. The Bill is now an Act of Parliament (law). It is an Act to make provision to change the dates on which non-domestic rating lists must be compiled; and to change the dates by which proposed lists must be sent to billing authorities, the Secretary of State or the Welsh Ministers. Report stage of the Non-Domestic Rating (Public Lavatories) Bill 2019–21—a chance to closely scrutinise elements of the Bill and make changes—took place on 17 March 2021. Amendments discussed covered clauses 1 and 2 of the Bill. Third reading—a final chance to amend the Bill—is yet to be scheduled. It is a Bill to confer relief from non-domestic rates for hereditaments in England and Wales. MPs will next consider Finance Bill 2021 at second reading on Tuesday 13 April 2021. For details of the measures impacting the property industry see: Property key future developments tracker. Keep up to date with Property developments with the Property key future developments tracker.