Legal News

Property weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Property weekly highlights—18 February 2021
Published on: 18 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Eviction rent exception did not apply
  • Ban on bailiff evictions extended
  • FCA business interruption test case—submissions to the Supreme Court on draft declarations
  • Irish business interruption decision
  • Easements, rights and covenants
  • Supreme Court unanimously upholds registration of commercial port land as a TVG
  • Agricultural property
Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis (including a case on the rent exception to the ban on residential evictions), a Supreme Court judgment on town and village greens and a case relating to agricultural tenancies which also covers the conceptual nature and requirements of common law tenancies and the nature of possession. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

