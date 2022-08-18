LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Property weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Published on: 18 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and horizon scanning
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) arrears—key arbitration decisions
  • Property management
  • Lease guarantors not released by restructuring plan
  • Residential service charge—18 month rule did not affect service charge calculation
  • Residential service charge—disputed amounts
  • Residential property
  • Omission from RTM claim notice did not invalidate it
Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: a case on the liability of guarantors in the context of a restructuring plan, analysis of the first published arbitration decisions under the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022, a case on the Electronic Communications Code and an update to HMLR guidance on electronic signature of consents, certificates, application forms and statements of truth. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

