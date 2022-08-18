- Property weekly highlights—18 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) arrears—key arbitration decisions
- Property management
- Lease guarantors not released by restructuring plan
- Residential service charge—18 month rule did not affect service charge calculation
- Residential service charge—disputed amounts
- Residential property
- Omission from RTM claim notice did not invalidate it
- Leasing property
- Electronic Communications Code Agreements—no safety and oversight measures required
- Transferring property
- HM Land Registry updates guidance on electronic signatures for supporting documents and application forms
- Competing claims for vesting order
- HMRC guidance on trusts registration
- Easements, rights and covenants
- No modification of restrictions before planning scrutiny due to structural concerns
- Property development
- Developer entitled to loss of profit for failure to carry out remedial works
- HMLR publishes blog post on proptech start-up SearchLand
- Statutory compliance
- Government publishes explanatory notes to Building Safety Act 2022
- Environment, energy and buildings
- The Chancery Lane Project creates new built environment clauses and resources page
- Role of circularity for net zero projects
- Agricultural property
- Defra support for farmers due to weather
- Commercial real estate finance
- Development finance company entitled to amount due under loan facility
- Supreme Court refuses permission for property mogul to appeal RBS loan claim
- Property taxes
- Capital gains tax: deductible expenditure
- RICS on upcoming changes to business rates
- Property in Wales
- SIs to implement Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016
- Property in Scotland
- RICS hosts first Green Home Festival in Scotland
- Additional property updates this week
- Property Disputes highlights
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: a case on the liability of guarantors in the context of a restructuring plan, analysis of the first published arbitration decisions under the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022, a case on the Electronic Communications Code and an update to HMLR guidance on electronic signature of consents, certificates, application forms and statements of truth.
