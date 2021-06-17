menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Property weekly highlights—17 June 2021
Published on: 17 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property weekly highlights—17 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Moratorium on commercial property evictions extended and plans to ringfence arrears announced
  • Insolvency Service announces extension to temporary insolvency
  • Leasing property
  • Operators granted interim Code rights at high security building
  • Property taxes
  • Charities—mandatory rating relief, public benefit
  • Law Society formulating response to HMRC proposals to simplifying VAT land exemption
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and cases on business rates relief for charities and interim rights under the Electronic Telecommunications Code. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More