- Property weekly highlights—16 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Insolvency Service announces lift of temporary insolvency measures
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- Update on Law Commission’s 14th programme of reform
- Residential property
- CMA action leads to developer’s commitment to remove lease terms doubling ground rent
- Statutory compliance
- HSE publishes document to assist in safety cases for high-rise residential buildings
More...
- Transferring property
- Expert group to increase standards in e-signatures
- Forged signature did not result in sham transfer
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guides 31, 50 and 78
- Investigating title
- Redditch BC and Bromsgrove DC to join Local Land Charges Register
- Easements, rights and covenants
- Interference with right of way
- Property development
- Milton Keynes and Sheffield to receive £1.4m funding to unlock homes
- Agricultural property
- Defra announces sixth round of Countryside Stewardship Facilitation Fund
- Property insolvency
- NCP’s restructuring plan
- Property taxes
- SDLT—multiple dwellings relief
- Property in Scotland
- Interpretation of real burden
- Scottish Government awards first set of grants to transform derelict land
- Majority of Scottish households used more energy during pandemic
- Additional property updates this week
- Property Disputes highlights
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the PLA’s response to the Law Commission’s consultation on its 14th Programme of Law Reform, a developer voluntarily agreeing to remove onerous ground rent terms from its leases following CMA intervention, and cases on forged signatures in transfers and interference with rights of way.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.