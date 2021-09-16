LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Property weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Published on: 16 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Insolvency Service announces lift of temporary insolvency measures
  • Key developments and horizon scanning
  • Update on Law Commission’s 14th programme of reform
  • Residential property
  • CMA action leads to developer’s commitment to remove lease terms doubling ground rent
  • Statutory compliance
  • HSE publishes document to assist in safety cases for high-rise residential buildings
This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the PLA’s response to the Law Commission’s consultation on its 14th Programme of Law Reform, a developer voluntarily agreeing to remove onerous ground rent terms from its leases following CMA intervention, and cases on forged signatures in transfers and interference with rights of way. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

