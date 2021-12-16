LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property weekly highlights—16 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Property Highlights 2021/2022
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • PLA and PBA provide submissions to committee on Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill
  • DLUHC updates renting guidance
  • Report on impact of coronavirus on high streets
  • Expiry of certain provisions relating to events, gatherings and premises
  • Easements, rights and covenants
  • Legal easement for water supply
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: a case on legal easements for water supply, a PLA and PBA submission on the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill, the latest on the Building Safety Bill and changes to building regulations to reduce CO2 emissions from new homes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More