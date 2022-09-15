LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Property weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Transferring property
  • Bank holiday arrangements on Queen’s funeral day—searches and completions
  • Property insolvency
  • Transactions at an undervalue—unlawful returns of capital
  • Property development
  • Collateral warranty was a ‘construction contract’
  • An ‘extension’ need not be physically attached to existing building
  • Residential property
Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: advice on completions and searches on bank holiday Monday 19 September and cases on transactions at an undervalue and collateral warranties and the latest arbitration award published under the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

