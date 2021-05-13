menu-search
Legal News

Property weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Published on: 13 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and horizon scanning
  • Queen's Speech 2021
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Amendments to section 8 notice—implications for practitioners
  • Support for renters continues with longer notice periods under the Coronavirus Act 2020 (Residential Tenancies: Protection from Eviction) (Amendment) (England) (No. 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/564
  • UK Finance blogs discuss residential repossessions and potential support options
  • Home Office updates guidance on landlord right to rent checks
  • PLA responds to commercial rent evictions consultation
Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the Queen’s Speech, the latest on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and cases on release of restrictive covenants, residential service charge consultations and SDLT and annuities. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

