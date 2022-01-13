LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property weekly highlights—13 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Residential property
  • Extent of right to manage
  • DLUHC consults on Law Commission’s recommendations for enfranchisement and commonhold reform
  • DLUHC sets out new plan for building safety and protecting leaseholders
  • Shared owners, subletting and building safety
  • Report on meeting housing demand
  • Property Chamber clarifies its considerations when appointing a LTA 1987 Manager
  • Property management
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: a number of developments in the residential sector with the Supreme Court decision in FirstPort on the extent of the right to manage, a government consultation on the Law Commission’s recommendations for enfranchisement and commonhold reform and more on the cladding crisis including a new four-point government plan ‘to protect leaseholders and make wealthy developers and companies pay to fix the cladding crisis’ together with Court of Appeal decisions on the annexation of restrictive covenants and the lawfulness of the changes to permitted development rights and a project implementation date for Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More