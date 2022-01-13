Property weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: a number of developments in the residential sector with the Supreme Court decision in FirstPort on the extent of the right to manage, a government consultation on the Law Commission’s recommendations for enfranchisement and commonhold reform and more on the cladding crisis including a new four-point government plan ‘to protect leaseholders and make wealthy developers and companies pay to fix the cladding crisis’ together with Court of Appeal decisions on the annexation of restrictive covenants and the lawfulness of the changes to permitted development rights and a project implementation date for Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016. or to read the full analysis.