Property weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Transferring property
  • Law Society publishes new building safety guidance for flat buyers
  • HMLR updates guidance on electronic signatures and Mercury signatures
  • HMLR updates first registration guidance
  • HMLR updates guidance on notices, restrictions, requisitions and cancellations
  • Easements, rights and covenants
  • Lost modern grant—use of way by congregation sufficient
  • Residential property
Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: a case on lost modern grant, new Law Society guidance to help home buyers and sellers to understand building safety and cladding issues, the Law Society’s response to HM Revenue & Customs' call for evidence on simplifying the VAT land exemption and the creation of a new expert panel to advise the government on the delivery of the social housing white paper. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

