Legal News

Property weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus arrears recovery scheme announced
  • Transferring property
  • AP1 submissions to be made digitally from November 2022
  • HMLR guidance on how to read title register and title plan
  • Deed of covenant in financial remedy proceedings—Law of Property (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1989
  • Leasing property
  • Discretion to grant relief from forfeiture for rent arrears (Bhat v Patel)
  • Issues with Electronic Communications Code?
Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the announcement of the long-awaited coronavirus (COVID-19) arrears recovery scheme, the latest on digital HM Land Registry applications and COP26 news of interest to the property industry. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

