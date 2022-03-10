- Property weekly highlights—10 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022 latest
- Investigating title
- Disclosing duty breached where overage liability not mentioned
- Residential property
- Flexible fixed term tenancy can be terminated where there is a forfeiture clause
- Properties occupied by property guardians and HMO licensing (Global 100 Ltd v Jimenez and others)
- Enfranchisement price included development hope value of roof space
- Final codes of practice added to right to rent guidance
- Statutory compliance
- Gove disappointed unsafe building remediation proposals
- Property development
- Successful judicial review challenge—change of use from agricultural to commercial
- Changes to permitted development rights for new mobile phone masts
- First Homes Early Delivery Programme guidance
- Agricultural property
- Guidance on funding options for farmers
- Environment, energy and buildings
- UKGBC provides views on government’s Levelling Up White Paper
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Government response to House of Lords coronavirus recovery report
- The impact of flexible workspaces on valuations
- Business interruption and NDDA clauses—confirmation of cover
- Property insolvency
- Insolvency peak yet to come?
- Property taxes
- Business rates—factory, warehouse and bridge were single hereditament
- Consultation on a UK online sales tax
- Property in Wales
- Business rates—consultation on splitting properties
- Property in Scotland
- Scottish Law Commission report on work in 2021
- Carbon credit trading guide for agriculture landlords and tenants
- CIOT response to LBTT consultation
- Additional property updates this week
- Property Disputes highlights
- HM Treasury updates RPI consultation outcome
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New precedents
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the Supreme Court decision on the termination of flexible tenancies, a case on disclosing defects in title, more on the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill and the latest on unsafe building remediation.
