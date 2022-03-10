LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Property weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and horizon scanning
  • Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022 latest
  • Investigating title
  • Disclosing duty breached where overage liability not mentioned
  • Residential property
  • Flexible fixed term tenancy can be terminated where there is a forfeiture clause
  • Properties occupied by property guardians and HMO licensing (Global 100 Ltd v Jimenez and others)
  • Enfranchisement price included development hope value of roof space
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the Supreme Court decision on the termination of flexible tenancies, a case on disclosing defects in title, more on the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill and the latest on unsafe building remediation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

