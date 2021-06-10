menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Property weekly highlights—10 June 2021
Published on: 10 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property weekly highlights—10 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Guidance on current trends in turnover rents
  • Extension of pavement licences
  • Funding for English towns to boost economy
  • Property insolvency
  • Summary of landlord treatment in New Look, Regis and Virgin Atlantic
  • Attempt to strike out landlords’ challenge to CVA fails
  • Transferring property
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a consultation on implementing the recent telecommunications legislation for multi-dwelling buildings and further analysis of the treatment of landlords in the three recent CVA and restructuring cases and another case on CVAs. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More