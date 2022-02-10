LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Property weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Transferring property
  • Adverse possession revisited
  • Solicitor's completion requirements updated
  • Property management
  • Unreasonable refusal of consent
  • Residential property
  • Levelling Up White Paper — housing
  • Execution of residential tenancy documents by corporate landlords
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: comment on the proposals as to housing in the Levelling Up White Paper, an update to the Solicitor’s Completion Requirements, further analysis of the recent decisions in Northwood (Solihull) Ltd v Cooke (as to execution of residential tenancy documents by corporate landlords) and White v Amirtharaja (on adverse possession) and cases on unreasonable refusal of consent and permitted development rights for the upwards extension of dwellings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

