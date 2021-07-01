menu-search
Legal News

Property weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Published on: 01 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Business tenancies—the impact of coronavirus on rent
  • Business tenancies—regulations confirming extension of moratorium on forfeiture
  • Property management
  • The Commercial Rent (Prohibition of Upward-Only Reviews) Bill—a sign of the times
  • Transferring property
  • HMLR guidance on acceptable signatures
  • HMLR Digital Registration Service
Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic including the impact on rent values for a business lease renewal, new HM Land Registry guidance on acceptable signatures and new measures to ensure fire safety matters are incorporated at the planning stage for schemes involving a relevant high-rise residential building in England.

