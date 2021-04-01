Sign-in Help
Property weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Published on: 01 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • HM Land Registry updates Practice Guide 80
  • Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020—further extension of temporary measures
  • Select Committee report on protecting private rented sector
  • FCA business interruption test case—Imperial College data
  • Business rates valuation—coronavirus disregarded
  • Transferring property
  • Reform of Land Registration Act 2002—government response
Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the government’s full response to the Law Commission’s report and draft Bill on reform of the Land Registration Act 2002, analysis of the government’s response to the Law Commissions recommendations for the reform of charity law and a Supreme Court case on VAT on sale and leasebacks. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

