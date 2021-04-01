- Property weekly highlights—1 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guide 80
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020—further extension of temporary measures
- Select Committee report on protecting private rented sector
- FCA business interruption test case—Imperial College data
- Business rates valuation—coronavirus disregarded
- Transferring property
- Reform of Land Registration Act 2002—government response
- Proposals for reform of dealing with charity land
- Adverse possession—clarity on successive periods of occupation and fencing
- Property investment—misrepresentation
- Property development
- New permitted development rights for conversion of commercial buildings to homes
- Birkenhead redevelopment plan
- Property management
- Statutory service charge regime—interaction with statutory managers of premises
- Service charge—timing of demands
- Residential property
- Collective enfranchisement—prospect of development fact-specific
- Rent repayment orders—who is ‘in control’ of property
- Housing Ombudsman—systemic issues framework
- New model for shared ownership — consultation outcome
- Property insolvency
- Administrators—no breach of duty in sale of development site
- Commercial real estate finance
- LMA response to RICS call for evidence on investment valuations
- Property taxes
- Supreme Court—sale and leaseback qualified for zero-rating
- Law Society issues reminder on SDLT increase for non-UK residents
- Investigating title
- Further local authorities join HMLR Local Land Charges register
- Enivronment, energy and buildings
- £300m funding for green home upgrades
- Amended fees for entering energy certificates on register
- Non-domestic renewable heat incentice
- Property in Wales
- New consultation and previous responses on Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016
- Guidance on PRS leasing scheme
- List of qualifying lenders for Help to Buy scheme
- WRA updates Land Transaction Tax calculator
- Agriculture and Brexit
- Property in Scotland
- Lease arrears—current options for landlords
- Additional property updates this week
- Property Disputes highlights
- LexTalk®Property: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the government’s full response to the Law Commission’s report and draft Bill on reform of the Land Registration Act 2002, analysis of the government’s response to the Law Commissions recommendations for the reform of charity law and a Supreme Court case on VAT on sale and leasebacks.
