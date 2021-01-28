Sign-in Help
Legal News

Property insurance premiums increase substantially due to high-rise cladding risks

Published on: 28 January 2021
Updated on: 28 January 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Which? said on 27 January 2021 that leaseholders are struggling with increases up to 1,000% in the price of buildings insurance to cover the risks linked to unsafe building materials following the Grenfell Tower tragedy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

