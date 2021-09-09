- Property Disputes weekly highlights—9 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- Autumn Budget to be on 27 October 2021
- Law Commission publishes 2021–22 business plan
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 6 September 2021
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Sale by receivers was not in breach of duty (Serene Construction Ltd v Salata and Associates Ltd)
- Contractual issues
- Failure to call witnesses, reliance upon fraudulent misrepresentations and penalty interest (Ahuja Investments Ltd v Victorygame Ltd)
- Qualified electronic signatures
- Disputes and remedies
- Refusal of application to injunct sale by liquidator (Absolute Living Developments Ltd v DS7 Ltd)
- Court Fees (Miscellaneous Amendments) Order 2021
- Without prejudice correspondence—does silence constitute a statement? (Jones v Lydon)
- MoJ publishes extending fixed recoverable costs consultation response
- Civil Justice Council publishes annual report for 2019-2020
- Property disputes in Scotland
- Scottish Land Court unifies with Lands Tribunal for Scotland
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), the Law Commission’s business plan for 2021–22, and four High Court cases on misrepresentation, an attempt to prevent a sale of a property by a liquidator, a claim for breach of duty on a sale by receivers, and the estoppel exception to inadmissibility of without prejudice correspondence..
