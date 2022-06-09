LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Contractual disputes
  • Option agreement unenforceable (Arthistory Ltd v Campbell)
  • Residential tenancies
  • DLUHC announces inspections and unlimited fines for failing social landlords
  • Disputes and remedies
  • Lord Justice Colin Birss delivers speech on online dispute resolution
  • Solicitors not negligent as no duty owed to relevant company (Aurium Real Estate London Ultra Prime Ltd v Mishcon de Reya LLP)
  • Dispute as to beneficial ownership (Fattal v Fattal)
Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: High Court cases on an option agreement, whether or not a contractual duty was owed by solicitors to a parent company of a client, , and a dispute regarding beneficial ownership. They also include the 148th Practice Direction update, which came into force on 1 June 2022, and the HMCTS operational summary for the week commencing 6 June 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

