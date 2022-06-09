- Property Disputes weekly highlights—9 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Contractual disputes
- Option agreement unenforceable (Arthistory Ltd v Campbell)
- Residential tenancies
- DLUHC announces inspections and unlimited fines for failing social landlords
- Disputes and remedies
- Lord Justice Colin Birss delivers speech on online dispute resolution
- Solicitors not negligent as no duty owed to relevant company (Aurium Real Estate London Ultra Prime Ltd v Mishcon de Reya LLP)
- Dispute as to beneficial ownership (Fattal v Fattal)
- 148th Practice Direction update—in force 1 June 2022
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 6 June 2022
- LexTalk®Property Disputes: a Lexis®Nexis community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: High Court cases on an option agreement, whether or not a contractual duty was owed by solicitors to a parent company of a client, , and a dispute regarding beneficial ownership. They also include the 148th Practice Direction update, which came into force on 1 June 2022, and the HMCTS operational summary for the week commencing 6 June 2022.
