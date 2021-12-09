Property Disputes weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal case on a possession claim against a ‘property guardian’, analysis of High Court cases on the circumstances when proprietary estoppel fails as a defence, and where relief was granted from the surrender of a charging order, the findings of the HMCTS report on communication and engagement with professional court users, and details of the Law Society’s response to the Civil Justice Council’s report concluding that ADR could be made compulsory. or to read the full analysis.