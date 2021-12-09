LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Property Disputes weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property Disputes weekly highlights—9 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (Covid-19)
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 6 December 2021
  • Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill
  • Disputes and remedies
  • Secured creditor granted relief from the surrender of security over a bankrupt’s assets (McLinden v Lu)
  • Are a claim form and particulars of claim, sent to a defendant by post in the same envelope, subject to the same rules re service? (Ellis v the Chief Constable of Avon & Somerset Constabulary)
  • Constructive trust and fresh evidence on appeal (Williams v Nilsson)
  • Law Society responds to CJC’s report on making ADR compulsory
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal case on a possession claim against a ‘property guardian’, analysis of High Court cases on the circumstances when proprietary estoppel fails as a defence, and where relief was granted from the surrender of a charging order, the findings of the HMCTS report on communication and engagement with professional court users, and details of the Law Society’s response to the Civil Justice Council’s report concluding that ADR could be made compulsory. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

