Property Disputes weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Electronic Communications
  • Determining lease renewal terms where the Electronic Communications Code applies (On Tower UK Ltd v AP Wireless (II) UK Ltd)
  • Renewal of Code agreements where the site provider holds its interest under a concurrent lease (Vodafone v Gencomp (No 7) Ltd)
  • Site control and risk on a site survey (Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd v Hackney London Borough Council)
  • Enforcing security and property insolvency
  • Medieval echoes of feudal land law resonate in castle ownership dispute (Hamilton v Her Majesty’s Attorney General)
  • Transactions defrauding creditors under section 423 of the Insolvency Act 1986
  • Disputes and remedies
Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: Upper Tribunal decisions on imposing and renewing Electronic Communications Code agreements and on rent repayment orders, and High Court cases on the effect on land of dissolution of a foreign company, transactions defrauding creditors and a Pallant v Morgan equity claim. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

