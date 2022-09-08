- Property Disputes weekly highlights—8 September 2022
- Electronic Communications
- Determining lease renewal terms where the Electronic Communications Code applies (On Tower UK Ltd v AP Wireless (II) UK Ltd)
- Renewal of Code agreements where the site provider holds its interest under a concurrent lease (Vodafone v Gencomp (No 7) Ltd)
- Site control and risk on a site survey (Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd v Hackney London Borough Council)
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Medieval echoes of feudal land law resonate in castle ownership dispute (Hamilton v Her Majesty’s Attorney General)
- Transactions defrauding creditors under section 423 of the Insolvency Act 1986
- Disputes and remedies
- FTT guidance on witnesses giving evidence from abroad
- Pallant v Morgan equity arose on commercial property acquisition (Dixon v Willan)
- HMCTS publishes factsheets on OCMC and Damages Claims pilots
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 5 September 2022
- Residential tenancies
- Undisclosed principal can be subject to an RRO (Cabo v Dezotti)
- Council reports landlord convicted over fraudulent property licence application
- DLUHC launches decent homes standard consultation
- Rent and rates
- Attraction run on land exempt from agricultural premises rates cannot be given a nominal value (Fryer v Cox (Valuation Officer))
- RSH issues letters to registered housing providers following social rent cap consultation
- Contractual issues
- CMA writes to Waitrose concerning seven breaches of 2010 Order
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: Upper Tribunal decisions on imposing and renewing Electronic Communications Code agreements and on rent repayment orders, and High Court cases on the effect on land of dissolution of a foreign company, transactions defrauding creditors and a Pallant v Morgan equity claim.
