Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Residential tenancies
  • Landlord was not required to provide energy performance certificate prior to serving valid section 21 notice to determine assured shorthold tenancy granted before 1 October 2015 (Minister v Hathaway)
  • Home Office publishes toolkit for landlords post EUSS application deadline
  • Welsh Government announces proposed legislative changes
  • Forecast predicts rents in London could increase by 19 percent by 2026
  • Break options and notices
  • Break option effective despite excessive stripping out
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), Court of Appeal decisions on whether energy performance certificates are required prior to serving section 21 notices, the interpretation of a rent review clause, the duty of full and frank disclosure when seeking injunctions, and the scope of the power of the Valuation Tribunal for England, as well as a High Court decision on an injunction to restrain expert determination and the introduction of the Building Safety Bill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

