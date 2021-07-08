- Property Disputes weekly highlights—8 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Residential tenancies
- Landlord was not required to provide energy performance certificate prior to serving valid section 21 notice to determine assured shorthold tenancy granted before 1 October 2015 (Minister v Hathaway)
- Home Office publishes toolkit for landlords post EUSS application deadline
- Welsh Government announces proposed legislative changes
- Forecast predicts rents in London could increase by 19 percent by 2026
- Break options and notices
- Break option effective despite excessive stripping out
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
More...
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 5 July 2021
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- Building Safety Bill published with new regulator at its heart
- Rent and rates
- Rent review clause held to be arbitrary and irrational (Monsolar IQ v Woden Park)
- Court of Appeal considers scope of power of Valuation Tribunal (Avison Young v Jackson (Valuation Officer))
- Welsh Government amends non-domestic rating appeals due to coronavirus
- Disputes and remedies
- Courts and Tribunals Judiciary announces Lands Chamber Practice Note on CE-File
- Court of Appeal upholds dismissal of property injunction for failure to give full and frank disclosure (Valbonne Estates Ltd v Cityvalue Estates Ltd)
- Company granted interim injunction application to restrain expert determination (Maypole Dock v Catalyst Housing)
- Application of Torts (Interference with Goods) Act 1977 where no defendant is joined (Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank v Persons with an immediate right (or claiming an immediate right) to possess the goods contained in safety deposit boxes)
- Claimant entitled to declaration of beneficial interests (Pickering v Hughess)
- Additional Property Disputes updates
- Property highlights
- Dispute resolution highlights
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), Court of Appeal decisions on whether energy performance certificates are required prior to serving section 21 notices, the interpretation of a rent review clause, the duty of full and frank disclosure when seeking injunctions, and the scope of the power of the Valuation Tribunal for England, as well as a High Court decision on an injunction to restrain expert determination and the introduction of the Building Safety Bill.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.