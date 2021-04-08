Sign-in Help
Home / Property Disputes / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—8 April 2021

Property Disputes weekly highlights—8 April 2021
Published on: 08 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property Disputes weekly highlights—8 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • MHCLG consults on ending restrictions on forfeiture and CRAR
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 5 April 2021
  • Service charges
  • Repair and inherent defects examined (Mayor and Commonalty and Citizens of the City of London v Various Leaseholders of Great Arthur House)
  • Contractual issues
  • Successors in title not entitled to exclusive right to dig graves (Mapara v Demetriou)
  • Disputes and remedies
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), a Court of Appeal decision on the distinction between repairs and remedying inherent defects, and a High Court case on deeds regulating the right to dig graves. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

LEXISNEXIS

Automatism

Definition of automatismAn act is done in a state of automatism if it is done by the body without control by the mind, (eg it is a spasm or a reflex), or if it is done by a person who is not conscious of what they are doing. The act may be described as involuntary, but will not be regarded as such

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More