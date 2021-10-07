LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property Disputes weekly highlights—7 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Another knock-back for tenants with coronavirus (COVID-19) arrears (London Trocadero v Picturehouse Cinemas)
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 October 2021
  • HMCTS updates coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for courts and tribunals
  • Repairing obligations and dilapidations
  • No landlord liability for retained parts where scheme of repair (Stonecrest Marble Ltd v Shepherds Bush Housing Association Ltd)
  • Disputes and remedies
  • How to serve a CPR-compliant bill of costs? The High Court considers (Barking v AKC)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: an update to coronavirus guidance for courts and tribunals, a Court of Appeal case on the effect of a delay in producing a judgment on the reliability of the decision, and High Court cases on tenant liability for ‘covid arrears’, a landlord’s liability for preventing water ingress into a commercial unit, how to serve a CPR-compliant bill of costs and the extent of a solicitor’s duty to investigate a party’s identity during conveyancing transactions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More