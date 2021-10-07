Property Disputes weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: an update to coronavirus guidance for courts and tribunals, a Court of Appeal case on the effect of a delay in producing a judgment on the reliability of the decision, and High Court cases on tenant liability for ‘covid arrears’, a landlord’s liability for preventing water ingress into a commercial unit, how to serve a CPR-compliant bill of costs and the extent of a solicitor’s duty to investigate a party’s identity during conveyancing transactions. or to read the full analysis.