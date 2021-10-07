- Property Disputes weekly highlights—7 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Another knock-back for tenants with coronavirus (COVID-19) arrears (London Trocadero v Picturehouse Cinemas)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 October 2021
- HMCTS updates coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for courts and tribunals
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- No landlord liability for retained parts where scheme of repair (Stonecrest Marble Ltd v Shepherds Bush Housing Association Ltd)
- Disputes and remedies
- How to serve a CPR-compliant bill of costs? The High Court considers (Barking v AKC)
More...
- Solicitor not negligent for failing to discover struck off party in conveyancing transaction (Lennon and another v Englefield and others)
- CPR Committee launches consultation on CPR 10 and CPR 12
- Right of light, other easements and covenants
- Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council and Hambleton District Council to join Local Land Charges Register
- LexTalk®Property Disputes: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: an update to coronavirus guidance for courts and tribunals, a Court of Appeal case on the effect of a delay in producing a judgment on the reliability of the decision, and High Court cases on tenant liability for ‘covid arrears’, a landlord’s liability for preventing water ingress into a commercial unit, how to serve a CPR-compliant bill of costs and the extent of a solicitor’s duty to investigate a party’s identity during conveyancing transactions.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.