- Property Disputes weekly highlights—7 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Electronic communications
- Upper Tribunal orders removal of telecoms apparatus for first time (Crawley Borough Council v (1) EE Limited (2) Hutchison 3G UK Ltd)
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- Damages for disrepair—applying Simmons v Castle (Khan v Mehmood)
- Building Safety Act 2022
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- Two local authorities to join Local Land Charges Register
- Residential tenancies
More...
- Starting point for quantum of an RRO should be total amount of rent paid (Simpson House 3 Ltd v Osserman and others)
- Disputes and remedies
- No private law claim in trespass or nuisance for discharges not authorised by statute (Manchester Ship Canal Company Ltd v United Utilities Water Ltd; United Utilities Water Ltd v Manchester Ship Canal Company Ltd (Good Law Project Ltd and others intervening))
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 July 2022
- N1, N161, N170, N181 and N244 court forms updated
- CJC forms Costs working group and launches consultation
- LexTalk®Property Disputes: a Lexis®Nexis community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: an Upper Tribunal decision which is thought to be the first order for the removal of apparatus under the Electronic Communications Code, analysis of a Court of Appeal decision on damages uplift in a housing disrepair claim, guidance on leaseholder protections and further regulations made under the Building Safety Act 2022 and an Upper Tribunal decision on the quantum of a rent repayment order.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.