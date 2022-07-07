LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property Disputes weekly highlights—7 July 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Electronic communications
  • Upper Tribunal orders removal of telecoms apparatus for first time (Crawley Borough Council v (1) EE Limited (2) Hutchison 3G UK Ltd)
  • Repairing obligations and dilapidations
  • Damages for disrepair—applying Simmons v Castle (Khan v Mehmood)
  • Building Safety Act 2022
  • Rights of light, other easements and covenants
  • Two local authorities to join Local Land Charges Register
  • Residential tenancies
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: an Upper Tribunal decision which is thought to be the first order for the removal of apparatus under the Electronic Communications Code, analysis of a Court of Appeal decision on damages uplift in a housing disrepair claim, guidance on leaseholder protections and further regulations made under the Building Safety Act 2022 and an Upper Tribunal decision on the quantum of a rent repayment order.

