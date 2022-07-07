Property Disputes weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: an Upper Tribunal decision which is thought to be the first order for the removal of apparatus under the Electronic Communications Code, analysis of a Court of Appeal decision on damages uplift in a housing disrepair claim, guidance on leaseholder protections and further regulations made under the Building Safety Act 2022 and an Upper Tribunal decision on the quantum of a rent repayment order. or to read the full analysis.