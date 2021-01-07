Sign-in Help
Property Disputes weekly highlights—7 January 2021

07 January 2021
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • HMCTS updates guidance amid new lockdown measures
  • HMCTS updates operational summary in light of UK lockdown
  • Message from Lord Chief Justice amid new restrictions
  • Brexit
  • 126th practice direction update—Brexit
  • Disputes and remedies
  • No abuse of process in running same arguments in possession and sale hearing as run in earlier charging order proceedings (The Law Society v Dua)
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), the 126th practice direction which came into force on IP completion day and High Court decisions on the requirements for notices seeking possession, considering an arbitrator's determination of rental amount to be paid and holding there is no abuse of process in running the same arguments in possession and sale hearing . or take a trial to read the full analysis.

