- Property Disputes weekly highlights—7 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS updates guidance amid new lockdown measures
- HMCTS updates operational summary in light of UK lockdown
- Message from Lord Chief Justice amid new restrictions
- Brexit
- 126th practice direction update—Brexit
- Disputes and remedies
- No abuse of process in running same arguments in possession and sale hearing as run in earlier charging order proceedings (The Law Society v Dua)
- Rent and rates
- Insolvency Service publishes guidance on the Debt Respite Scheme
- Arbitrator's determination of rental amount contained no irregularity (Field v Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd)
- Residential tenancies
- HLPA publishes letter on extending the suspension of evictions amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Citizens Advice announces half a million renters in arrears as evictions resume
- Requirements for notices seeking possession and confirmatory certificates given by corporate landlords (Northwood Solihull v Fearn)
- MHCLG amends social sector guidance relating to remediation of non-ACM buildings
- Contractual issues
- High Court clarifies and updates the law on misrepresentation, affirmation and reservation of rights (SK Shipping Europe plc v Capital VLCC 3 Corp)
- Enfranchisement and right to manage
- The right to manage—the right to participate and validity of claim notices (Avon Ground Rents v Canary Gateway)
- Property Disputes in Scotland
- Coronavirus (COVID–19)—Courts and tribunals to operate as usual in Scotland
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), the 126th practice direction which came into force on IP completion day and High Court decisions on the requirements for notices seeking possession, considering an arbitrator's determination of rental amount to be paid and holding there is no abuse of process in running the same arguments in possession and sale hearing .
