- Property Disputes weekly highlights—7 April 2022
- In this issue:
- Residential tenancies
- Home Office updates right to rent checks guidance for landlords
- Enfranchisement and the right to manage
- Right to manage company of block cannot charge for estate-wide services (G & A Gorrara Ltd v Kenilworth Court Block E RTM Company Ltd)
- Trespass and adverse possession
- Don’t delay progress of claims and injunctions against persons unknown (INEOS Upstream v Persons Unknown)
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- Grant of planning permission does not guarantee modification of a restrictive covenant (Collins v Howell)
- Clutch of councils to join Local Land Charges Register
- Disputes and remedies
- No undue influence over shareholder and company by bank — Nature Resorts Ltd v First Citizens Bank Ltd (Trinidad and Tobago)
- HM Courts and Tribunals Service publishes guidance on how to observe a hearing
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- Building Safety Bill completes third reading in the House of Lords
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 April 2022
- Supreme Court announces Lord Reed's rescission of 'Covid Practice Note'
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a Privy Council case on the presumption of undue influence, a High Court case on the consequences of delay in injunctions against persons unknown, and Upper Tribunal cases on limitations on a right to manage company’s ability to charge leaseholders for service charge in relation to an entire estate and on an application to modify a restrictive covenant where planning permission had been granted. It also covers the latest developments with the Building Safety Bill.
