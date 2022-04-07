LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Property Disputes weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Property Disputes weekly highlights—7 April 2022
  In this issue:
  • Residential tenancies
  • Home Office updates right to rent checks guidance for landlords
  • Enfranchisement and the right to manage
  • Right to manage company of block cannot charge for estate-wide services (G & A Gorrara Ltd v Kenilworth Court Block E RTM Company Ltd)
  • Trespass and adverse possession
  • Don’t delay progress of claims and injunctions against persons unknown (INEOS Upstream v Persons Unknown)
  • Rights of light, other easements and covenants
  • Grant of planning permission does not guarantee modification of a restrictive covenant (Collins v Howell)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a Privy Council case on the presumption of undue influence, a High Court case on the consequences of delay in injunctions against persons unknown, and Upper Tribunal cases on limitations on a right to manage company’s ability to charge leaseholders for service charge in relation to an entire estate and on an application to modify a restrictive covenant where planning permission had been granted. It also covers the latest developments with the Building Safety Bill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

