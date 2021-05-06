Sign-in Help
Property Disputes weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Published on: 06 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and horizon scanning
  • 16 Bills receive Royal Assent ahead of the prorogation of Parliament
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • BPF proposes solution to moratorium on enforcement action and arrears post coronavirus
  • Temporary adjustments for right to rent to end
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 3 May
  • Disputes and remedies
  • Reverter of school sites (Rittson-Thomas v Oxfordshire County Council)
Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), an analysis of the Supreme Court decision on reverter under the School Sites Act 1841, a Court of Appeal judgment on the interplay between defects and repair, an Upper Tribunal decision that a covenant was obsolete where the original vendors had passed away, and a High Court decision on vesting orders and escheat. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

