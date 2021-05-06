- Property Disputes weekly highlights—6 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- 16 Bills receive Royal Assent ahead of the prorogation of Parliament
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- BPF proposes solution to moratorium on enforcement action and arrears post coronavirus
- Temporary adjustments for right to rent to end
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 3 May
- Disputes and remedies
- Reverter of school sites (Rittson-Thomas v Oxfordshire County Council)
More...
- HMCTS updates Money Claim Online user guide
- Supreme Court publishes 2021–2022 business plan
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- Interplay between defects and repair (City of London v Leaseholders of Great Arthur House)
- Fire Safety Act 2021
- Residential tenancies
- Updated section 8 notice—Assured Tenancies and Agricultural Occupancies (Forms) (Moratorium Debt) (Consequential Amendment) (England) Regulations 2021
- An analysis of the Housing Possession Mediation Service
- Bristol landlord pleads guilty to unlawfully evicting her lodger
- Contractual issues
- Court finds breach of trust terms in off-plan development purchase (Horn v Tuscola)
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- Restrictions obsolete after original vendors passed away (Savage v 60 Kent Road (Maintenance) Ltd)
- Height of trees interfering with easement over airspace (Bockenfield Aerodrome Ltd v Clarehugh)
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- British Property Federation welcomes new regulations on connected-party sales
- A strict approach to vesting orders over land (Lizzium Ltd v Crown Estate Commissioners)
- Additional Property Disputes updates
- Property highlights
- Dispute resolution highlights
- LexTalk®Property Disputes: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), an analysis of the Supreme Court decision on reverter under the School Sites Act 1841, a Court of Appeal judgment on the interplay between defects and repair, an Upper Tribunal decision that a covenant was obsolete where the original vendors had passed away, and a High Court decision on vesting orders and escheat.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.