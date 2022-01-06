Property Disputes weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: analysis of the proposed changes to the Electronic Communications Code, Court of Appeal cases on reasonable excuse for controlling a house in multiple occupation without a licence and the duty of care for visiting professionals to keep property secure, a High Court case on the proper form for an application for possession and sale of a bankrupt’s home, and details of last month’s extension to the amendments to residential notice periods in Wales. or to read the full analysis.