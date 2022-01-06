- Property Disputes weekly highlights—6 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Amendments to residential notice periods in Wales continued to March 2022
- Coronavirus and commercial rent arrears—issues for R&I lawyers
- HMCTS operational summary
- HMCTS publishes updated coronavirus (COVID-19) courts and tribunals guidance
- Electronic communications
- The proposed changes to the Electronic Communications Code—Part 2 of the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill
- Break clauses and notices
- VAT on break option penalty payments
- Disputes and remedies
- Consultation period on pre-action protocols extended
- Arguable duty of care for visiting professional to keep property secure (Rushbond v The JS Design Partnership)
- Judicial Office publishes practice guidance on remote hand-down of judgments
- CMA action to protect leaseholders on ground rents
- Residential tenancies
- Defence of reasonable excuse against controlling a HMO without a licence (Palmview Estates Ltd v Thurrock Council)
- Changes to right to rent checks for biometric card holders from 6 April 2022
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Procedure for applying for possession and sale of a bankrupt’s home (Re Hussain (in bankruptcy))
- Insolvency Service welcomes new legislation and powers to investigate directors
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- Further councils join Local Land Charges Register
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- Welsh Government publishes response to building safety consultation
- Property disputes in Scotland
- Scottish Government seeks views on new strategy for rented sector
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: analysis of the proposed changes to the Electronic Communications Code, Court of Appeal cases on reasonable excuse for controlling a house in multiple occupation without a licence and the duty of care for visiting professionals to keep property secure, a High Court case on the proper form for an application for possession and sale of a bankrupt’s home, and details of last month’s extension to the amendments to residential notice periods in Wales.
