Property Disputes weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Published on: 06 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Amendments to residential notice periods in Wales continued to March 2022
  • Coronavirus and commercial rent arrears—issues for R&I lawyers
  • HMCTS operational summary
  • HMCTS publishes updated coronavirus (COVID-19) courts and tribunals guidance
  • Electronic communications
  • The proposed changes to the Electronic Communications Code—Part 2 of the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill
  • Break clauses and notices
Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: analysis of the proposed changes to the Electronic Communications Code, Court of Appeal cases on reasonable excuse for controlling a house in multiple occupation without a licence and the duty of care for visiting professionals to keep property secure, a High Court case on the proper form for an application for possession and sale of a bankrupt’s home, and details of last month’s extension to the amendments to residential notice periods in Wales. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

