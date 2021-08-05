menu-search
Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • MHCLG solution on commercial rents​—ringfencing and arbitration
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 2 August 2021
  • Electronic communications
  • Removing the high bar (EE Ltd v Stephenson)
  • Enfranchisement and right to manage
  • Leasehold reform—Ground Rent Bill gains some much needed clarity
  • Residential tenancies
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: the government’s policy statement on commercial rent arrears, examination of the Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Bill, analysis of Court of Appeal cases on residential service charge and seeking a rent repayment order against a superior landlord, and Upper Tribunal cases on applying to modify an agreement under the Electronic Communications Code and recovering warden accommodation costs by way of service charge. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

