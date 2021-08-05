- Property Disputes weekly highlights—5 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MHCLG solution on commercial rents—ringfencing and arbitration
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 2 August 2021
- Electronic communications
- Removing the high bar (EE Ltd v Stephenson)
- Enfranchisement and right to manage
- Leasehold reform—Ground Rent Bill gains some much needed clarity
- Residential tenancies
- Rent repayment order can only be sought against immediate landlord, not superior landlord (Rakusen v Jepsen)
- Service charges
- Residential service charges—restrictions under LTA 1985, s 20B(1) and contractual recovery of legal costs (No 1 West India Quay (Residential) Ltd v East Tower Apartments Ltd)
- Rent costs for maintenance staff could not be recovered by way of service charge (Francis v Sandoz)
- Disputes and remedies
- MoJ seeks views on dispute resolution in England and Wales
- HMCTS removes Microsoft Teams and Skype guidance for remote hearings due to phasing out
- Judiciary updates on disclosure pilot scheme operation
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: the government’s policy statement on commercial rent arrears, examination of the Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Bill, analysis of Court of Appeal cases on residential service charge and seeking a rent repayment order against a superior landlord, and Upper Tribunal cases on applying to modify an agreement under the Electronic Communications Code and recovering warden accommodation costs by way of service charge.
