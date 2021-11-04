- Property Disputes weekly highlights—4 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Overall Arrangements for Possession Proceedings in England and Wales ended
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 1 November 2021
- Electronic communications
- Objections to intrusive investigative works upheld in Electronic Communications Code reference (Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd v St Martins Property Investments Ltd)
- Business tenancies
- Intention under ground (g) (Macey v Pizza Express (Restaurants) Ltd)
- Forfeiture
- Breach of covenant claim can proceed in face of waiver defence (Bedford v Paragon Asra Housing Ltd)
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Disclosure, intermeddling and compensation (Walker v The Official Receiver)
- Residential tenancies
- The approach to quantifying RROs and the FTT’s powers under section 44(4) of the Housing and Planning Act 2016 (Williams v Parmar)
- HMO licence granted despite objection of joint owner (Hastings Borough Council v Turner)
- Disputes and remedies
- Courts and Tribunals Judiciary publishes annual Upper Tribunal lecture 2021
- Objector’s hopeless position in restrictive covenant claim justified costs order (Father's Field Developments Ltd v Namulas Pension Trustees Ltd)
- Housing Law Practitioners Association publishes responses to MoJ consultation on dispute resolution
- Enfranchisement and right to manage
- Deferment rate appeal failed on the evidence (Llangewydd Court Ground Rent Estate v Ralph)
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- Housing Ombudsman Service issues guidance for landlords on disrepair claims
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- Record number of local authorities join Local Land Charges Register
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- British Property Federation reacts to Autumn Budget 2021 announcements
- Valuation for Rating (Wales) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021
- Property disputes in Scotland
- Infralink launches consultation on mobile digital connectivity across Scotland
- New Q&A
- New module—LexisPSL International Trade
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: the end of the Overall Arrangements for Possession Proceedings, a High Court case on ground (g) of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, and Upper Tribunal decisions on an access claim under the Electronic Communications Code, claims for a declaration of breach of covenant, and the approach to quantifying rent repayment orders.
