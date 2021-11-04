LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Overall Arrangements for Possession Proceedings in England and Wales ended
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 1 November 2021
  • Electronic communications
  • Objections to intrusive investigative works upheld in Electronic Communications Code reference (Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd v St Martins Property Investments Ltd)
  • Business tenancies
  • Intention under ground (g) (Macey v Pizza Express (Restaurants) Ltd)
  • Forfeiture
Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: the end of the Overall Arrangements for Possession Proceedings, a High Court case on ground (g) of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, and Upper Tribunal decisions on an access claim under the Electronic Communications Code, claims for a declaration of breach of covenant, and the approach to quantifying rent repayment orders. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

