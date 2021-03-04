- Property Disputes weekly highlights—4 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- Spring Budget 2021—extension of SDLT holiday among key Property announcements
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh Tenancy Saver Loan to help with rent arrears
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 1 March
- Remote working tips for trainees and their firms
- Contractual issues
- Form TR1 signed by deceased not to be rectified on grounds of mistake (Cameron (as personal representative of the estate of Yvonne Cameron) v Cameron)
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Draft pre-pack regulations laid before Parliament
- Off—plan buyer fails to set aside development transfer (Sampathkumar v Wildwood CR)
- Disputes and remedies
- Court of Appeal examines riparian rights (Pigot v Environment Agency)
- Combined claim for beneficial interest and unfair prejudice succeeds (Oberman v Collins)
- 128th practice direction update—Online civil money claims pilot (CPR PD 51R)
- Redemption claim struck out (SLF Associates Inc (a company registered in the Seychelles) v HSBC (UK) Bank plc)
- Trespass and adverse possession
- Breach of duty by charity trustees is a potential defence to trespass (Bhamani v Sattar)
- Electronic Communications
- HMCTS issues new directions form ECC1
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- Committee to discuss impact of cladding remediation proposals
- Additional Property Disputes updates
- Property highlights
- Dispute resolution highlights
- LexTalk®Property Disputes: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), key property announcements made in the Spring Budget 2021 and Court of Appeal cases on the rights of riparian owners and defences to trespass. It also includes analysis of draft pre-pack regulations and High Court decisions on rectification of a TR1 form, a combined beneficial interest and unfair prejudice claim, striking out of a redemption claim, and a failed claim to set aside a property development transfer.
