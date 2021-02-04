Sign-in Help
Property Disputes weekly highlights—4 February 2021

Published on: 04 February 2021
Updated on: 04 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • CPR PD 55C post–stay regime extended to 30 July 2021
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 1 February
  • Forfeiture
  • When does receipt of rent waive the right to forfeit? (Faiz v Burnley Borough Council)
  • Trespass and adverse possession
  • Defences to trespass stall in dispute over parked aircraft (Walton Family Estates Ltd v GJD Services Ltd)
  • Residential tenancies
    • More...

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), Court of Appeal decisions on waiver of the right to forfeit, nuisance and ending flexible tenancies, a High Court ruling on trespass and bailment, and a County Court case dealing with protection from eviction. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

