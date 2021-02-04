- Property Disputes weekly highlights—4 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- CPR PD 55C post–stay regime extended to 30 July 2021
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 1 February
- Forfeiture
- When does receipt of rent waive the right to forfeit? (Faiz v Burnley Borough Council)
- Trespass and adverse possession
- Defences to trespass stall in dispute over parked aircraft (Walton Family Estates Ltd v GJD Services Ltd)
- Residential tenancies
- Council unable to determine flexible tenancy in fixed term unless tenancy has a forfeiture clause (Croydon London Borough Council v Kalonga)
- Lease v licence and protection from eviction (Merritt v Thurrock Council and Midos Management)
- MHCLG announces new standard tenancy agreement to remove blanket bans on pets
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- When is rent arrears not arrears? When it is a moratorium debt!
- Neighbour and party wall disputes
- Oil spill found not to be a continuing nuisance (Jalla v Shell International Trading and Shipping Co)
- Service charges
- Property insurance premiums increase substantially due to high-rise cladding risks
- Waking Watch Relief Fund now open for applications
- Enfranchisement and right to manage
- Nominee purchaser not entitled to parking easement (Ashford v Mill Court Walton Ltd)
- Additional Property Disputes updates
- VOA encourages customers with large property portfolios to sign up to new scheme
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), Court of Appeal decisions on waiver of the right to forfeit, nuisance and ending flexible tenancies, a High Court ruling on trespass and bailment, and a County Court case dealing with protection from eviction.
