Property Disputes weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property Disputes weekly highlights—31 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • BEIS issues statement on Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022
  • Approved arbitration bodies for commercial rent disputes
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 28 March 2022
  • Key developments and horizon scanning
  • CPR Committee launches consultation on CPR 14 (admissions), CPR 15 (defence and reply), and CPR 16 (statements of case)
  • Proposed amendments to Building Safety Bill published
  • MoJ publishes summary of responses on call for evidence on dispute resolution
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: High Court cases on the court's inherent jurisdiction to remove a restriction on title protecting a development agreement, establishing beneficial ownership in a joint names co-ownership dispute, and the requirements for factual possession in a claim for adverse possession. It also covers the appointment of approved arbitration bodies under the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022 and the expiration of the final coronavirus (COVID-19)-related provisions under the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 on 31 March 2022.

