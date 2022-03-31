- Property Disputes weekly highlights—31 March 2022
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- BEIS issues statement on Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022
- Approved arbitration bodies for commercial rent disputes
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 28 March 2022
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- CPR Committee launches consultation on CPR 14 (admissions), CPR 15 (defence and reply), and CPR 16 (statements of case)
- Proposed amendments to Building Safety Bill published
- MoJ publishes summary of responses on call for evidence on dispute resolution
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Final CIGA 2020 provisions expire
- Contractual issues
- Restricted development—good faith, and the inherent jurisdiction (Quay House v Rockwell Properties)
- Disputes and remedies
- 143rd Practice Direction update—in force 22 March 2022 and 1 June 2022
- 142nd Practice Direction update—Damages claims pilot CPR PD 51ZB—in force 4 April 2022
- No requirement to show detriment where common intention is shown by an agreement (Hudson v Hathway)
- Trespass and adverse possession
- A look at the requirements for factual possession in a claim for adverse possession (Milton Keynes Council v Wilsher)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: High Court cases on the court’s inherent jurisdiction to remove a restriction on title protecting a development agreement, establishing beneficial ownership in a joint names co-ownership dispute, and the requirements for factual possession in a claim for adverse possession. It also covers the appointment of approved arbitration bodies under the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022 and the expiration of the final coronavirus (COVID-19)-related provisions under the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 on 31 March 2022.
