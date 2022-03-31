Property Disputes weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: High Court cases on the court’s inherent jurisdiction to remove a restriction on title protecting a development agreement, establishing beneficial ownership in a joint names co-ownership dispute, and the requirements for factual possession in a claim for adverse possession. It also covers the appointment of approved arbitration bodies under the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022 and the expiration of the final coronavirus (COVID-19)-related provisions under the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 on 31 March 2022. or to read the full analysis.