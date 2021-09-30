- Property Disputes weekly highlights—30 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Landlord given summary judgment in Covid arrears claim
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 27 September 2021
- Trespass and adverse possession
- Injunctions against protestors moving around different local authority areas (London Borough of Hackney v Grant)
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Significant recent developments in the UK’s insolvency regime—a creditor’s perspective
- High Court decision rejects challenge to Caffè Nero’s CVA (Nero Holdings Ltd)
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Schedule 10) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- Fire Safety Act 2021 (Commencement) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- Newark and Sherwood District Council to join the Local Land Charges Register
- Disputes and Remedies
- CTJ publishes Senior President of Tribunals’ Annual Report 2021
- Property disputes in Scotland
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) —Scottish Government issues grants for tenants in rent arrears
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a High Court decision on tenants’ liability to pay rent accrued during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a summary of other recent measures and guidance on coronavirus, analysis of a decision on an injunction against protestors, and a discussion of recent developments in insolvency, including a High Court challenge to a Company Voluntary Arrangement. It also covers the publication of the Senior President of Tribunals’ 2021 Annual Report.
