Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Published on: 30 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Landlord given summary judgment in Covid arrears claim
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 27 September 2021
  • Trespass and adverse possession
  • Injunctions against protestors moving around different local authority areas (London Borough of Hackney v Grant)
  • Enforcing security and property insolvency
  • Significant recent developments in the UK’s insolvency regime—a creditor’s perspective
  • High Court decision rejects challenge to Caffè Nero’s CVA (Nero Holdings Ltd)
Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a High Court decision on tenants’ liability to pay rent accrued during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a summary of other recent measures and guidance on coronavirus, analysis of a decision on an injunction against protestors, and a discussion of recent developments in insolvency, including a High Court challenge to a Company Voluntary Arrangement. It also covers the publication of the Senior President of Tribunals’ 2021 Annual Report. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

