Property Disputes weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: draft statutory guidance on the arbitration process under the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill, Upper Tribunal cases on interim service charge demands where there have been historic overpayents, the standard required for ‘sufficient evidence’ when giving notice of intent to issue an HMO penalty, and the responsibility of the FTT to conduct its own assessment of harm when calculating HMO penalties. or to read the full analysis.