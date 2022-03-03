LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • New draft guidance on arbitration of commercial rents affected by coronavirus
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 28 February 2022
  • Forfeiture
  • Relief from forfeiture and unjust enrichment (Golding v Martin)
  • Disputes and remedies
  • HMCTS launches fast track entry for professional users
  • Civil Procedure Rules 141st Practice Direction update—in force 1 March 2022
Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: draft statutory guidance on the arbitration process under the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill, Upper Tribunal cases on interim service charge demands where there have been historic overpayents, the standard required for ‘sufficient evidence’ when giving notice of intent to issue an HMO penalty, and the responsibility of the FTT to conduct its own assessment of harm when calculating HMO penalties. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

