- Property Disputes weekly highlights—3 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- New draft guidance on arbitration of commercial rents affected by coronavirus
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 28 February 2022
- Forfeiture
- Relief from forfeiture and unjust enrichment (Golding v Martin)
- Disputes and remedies
- HMCTS launches fast track entry for professional users
- Civil Procedure Rules 141st Practice Direction update—in force 1 March 2022
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- Mayor of London launches guidance on EWS1 building safety forms
- Service charges
- Treatment of interim service charge demands in light of overpayments (Brett v Harlow Court Ltd)
- Residential tenancies
- FTT must conduct its own assessment of harm when calculating HMO penalties (Dorval v Tendring District Council)
- Standard required for ‘sufficient evidence’ to impose financial penalty for HMO offence (Pinto v Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council)
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: draft statutory guidance on the arbitration process under the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill, Upper Tribunal cases on interim service charge demands where there have been historic overpayents, the standard required for ‘sufficient evidence’ when giving notice of intent to issue an HMO penalty, and the responsibility of the FTT to conduct its own assessment of harm when calculating HMO penalties.
