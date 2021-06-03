menu-search
Property Disputes weekly highlights—3 June 2021

Published on: 03 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • LGA outlines post-bailiff eviction ban six-point plan
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 31 May 2021
  • DHSC publishes monthly report on CA 2020
  • Contractual issues
  • Permission granted to amend case to plead rectification rather than alteration of the register (Knight v Fernley)
  • Disputes and remedies
  • LEF publishes report to understand coronavirus (COVID–19) impact on tribunal hearings
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and reports in relation to coronavirus (COVID-19), a Court of Appeal decision on when a cause of action in negligence can accrue following two pieces of negligent advice, and High Court decisions on damages in a breach of duty case against a firm of solicitors and a claim for alteration of the register in respect of an equitable interest which had arisen solely due to solicitor error. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

