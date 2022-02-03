- Property Disputes weekly highlights—3 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MoJ updates guidance for enforcement agents in England
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 31 January 2022
- Business tenancies
- Turnover rents in 1954 Act business tenancy renewals (W (No 3) GP (Nominee A) v JD Sports Fashion)
- Contractual issues
- Working group publishes interim report on e-signatures
- Proprietary estoppel claim allowed over partnership assets (Morton (as executrix of the estate of Jennifer Ruth Morton) v Morton)
More...
- Disputes and remedies
- No breach of obligation by deposit stakeholder (Various North Point Pall Mall Purchasers v 174 Law Solicitors Ltd)
- UT rejects claim that transfers were not made or authorised by registered proprietor (Awan v Awan)
- Residential tenancies
- Model written statement and guidance for occupation contracts published
- DLUHC sets out plans to transform UK in Levelling Up White Paper
- Housing Ombudsman publishes Special Report on Lambeth’s complaint handling
- Rents and rates
- No error of law in decision regarding liability for business rates (Queen Street Properties Ltd v Cardiff City and County Council)
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- Waking Watch Replacement Fund opens for applications
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- Refusal of application to modify and discharge covenants as they were not obsolete (Keech v Coleridge)
- Property disputes in Scotland
- Neighbourly discord and rights of access in Scotland
- Termination of a lease in Scotland—consultation on proposed reforms
- LexTalk®Property Disputes: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: High Court cases on the effect of a partnership agreement, its assets and a claim for proprietary estoppel on entitlements to an estate, on the extent of a stakeholder’s contractual obligations prior to releasing deposit monies to a developer, and an appeal against a judge’s application of the law on rateable occupation, a County Court case on when turnover rent should be ordered under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Upper Tribunal cases on a claim that a purported registered proprietor had not authorised transfers, and the refusal of an application to modify or discharge covenants, a Scottish Court of Session decision on a servitude right of access for the purposes of inspection and maintenance, and an analysis of the draft Leases (Automatic Continuation etc) (Scotland) Bill.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.