Property Disputes weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: High Court cases on the effect of a partnership agreement, its assets and a claim for proprietary estoppel on entitlements to an estate, on the extent of a stakeholder’s contractual obligations prior to releasing deposit monies to a developer, and an appeal against a judge’s application of the law on rateable occupation, a County Court case on when turnover rent should be ordered under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Upper Tribunal cases on a claim that a purported registered proprietor had not authorised transfers, and the refusal of an application to modify or discharge covenants, a Scottish Court of Session decision on a servitude right of access for the purposes of inspection and maintenance, and an analysis of the draft Leases (Automatic Continuation etc) (Scotland) Bill. or to read the full analysis.