Property Disputes weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Published on: 03 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • MoJ updates guidance for enforcement agents in England
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 31 January 2022
  • Business tenancies
  • Turnover rents in 1954 Act business tenancy renewals (W (No 3) GP (Nominee A) v JD Sports Fashion)
  • Contractual issues
  • Working group publishes interim report on e-signatures
  • Proprietary estoppel claim allowed over partnership assets (Morton (as executrix of the estate of Jennifer Ruth Morton) v Morton)
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: High Court cases on the effect of a partnership agreement, its assets and a claim for proprietary estoppel on entitlements to an estate, on the extent of a stakeholder’s contractual obligations prior to releasing deposit monies to a developer, and an appeal against a judge’s application of the law on rateable occupation, a County Court case on when turnover rent should be ordered under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Upper Tribunal cases on a claim that a purported registered proprietor had not authorised transfers, and the refusal of an application to modify or discharge covenants, a Scottish Court of Session decision on a servitude right of access for the purposes of inspection and maintenance, and an analysis of the draft Leases (Automatic Continuation etc) (Scotland) Bill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

