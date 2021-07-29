- Property Disputes weekly highlights—29 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Questions around the proposed arbitration process for coronavirus rent arrears
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 26 July 2021
- Service charges
- Service charge demand required to stop time running under section 20B (No. 1 West India Quay (Residential) Ltd v East Tower Apartments Ltd)
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- Discharge of restrictive covenant—original contracting parties (Father's Field Development Ltd v Namulas Pension Trustees Ltd)
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Guidance updated on debt respite scheme for creditors
- Disputes and remedies
- TR1 declaration of trust—absence of agreement insufficient for rectification (Ralph v Ralph)
- HMCTS announces new location of the Royal Courts of Justice Fees Office
- HMCTS publishes report on flexible operating hours pilot
- Law Society issues new webpage on remote hearings
- MoJ publishes guide to civil mediation in England and Wales
- Lease covenants and obligations
- Removal and replacement of manager (Suchorski v Norton)
- Contractual issues
- Interpretation of settlement agreement over buy-to-let venture (Hewavisenti v Wickramsinghe)
- Residential tenancies
- MHCLG publishes 'easy read' version of ‘How to rent’ guide
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- MHCLG confirms EWS1 forms will not be necessary for buildings under 18 metres
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&A
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), Court of Appeal cases on rectification of a HM Land Registry form TR1 and the time limit for demands for residential service charge, a High Court case on the interpretation of a settlement agreement over a buy-to-let joint venture, and Upper Tribunal cases on removal of a manager under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1987 and the principle that the right to demand a price for discharge of a restrictive covenant is not a ‘practical benefit’ under section 84 of the Law of Property Act 1925.
