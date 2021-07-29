Property Disputes weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), Court of Appeal cases on rectification of a HM Land Registry form TR1 and the time limit for demands for residential service charge, a High Court case on the interpretation of a settlement agreement over a buy-to-let joint venture, and Upper Tribunal cases on removal of a manager under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1987 and the principle that the right to demand a price for discharge of a restrictive covenant is not a ‘practical benefit’ under section 84 of the Law of Property Act 1925. or to read the full analysis.