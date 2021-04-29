Sign-in Help
Home / Property Disputes / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—29 April 2021

Property Disputes weekly highlights—29 April 2021
Published on: 29 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property Disputes weekly highlights—29 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • No justification for refusal to pay commercial rent despite coronavirus pandemic-enforced closure (Bank of New York Mellon v Cine-UK)
  • Welsh government retains Protection from Eviction regulations
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 26 April
  • Forfeiture
  • Relief from forfeiture and promptness of applications (Keshwala v Bhalsod)
  • Disputes and remedies
  • Supreme Court allows Council’s appeal regarding reversion of gifted land under School Sites Act 1841
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19) including a further High Court decision regarding unpaid rents during the pandemic, Court of Appeal decisions on delay in seeking relief from forfeiture and implied terms, a Supreme Court ruling regarding reversion of gifted land under the School Sites Act 1841, and High Court cases on what constitutes beneficial rateable occupation and termination of an agreement for lease. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More