- Property Disputes weekly highlights—29 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- No justification for refusal to pay commercial rent despite coronavirus pandemic-enforced closure (Bank of New York Mellon v Cine-UK)
- Welsh government retains Protection from Eviction regulations
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 26 April
- Forfeiture
- Relief from forfeiture and promptness of applications (Keshwala v Bhalsod)
- Disputes and remedies
- Supreme Court allows Council’s appeal regarding reversion of gifted land under School Sites Act 1841
More...
- Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—5 March 2021
- HMCTS updates E-Filing guidance to include Help with Fees number when paying
- Rent and rates
- A consideration of what constitutes beneficial rateable occupation (PHE v Harlow DC)
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- House of Lords votes in favour of Fire Safety Bill motion to protect leaseholders
- Contractual issues
- Notice to terminate valid after expiry of longstop (Reaction Engines Ltd v BNP Paribas Depositary Services (Jersey) Ltd)
- No obligation to market and sell apartments—Court of Appeal reiterates high bar for implied contractual terms (Yoo Design Services Ltd v Iliv Realty Pte Ltd)
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Court stays landlord’s rent proceedings to facilitate restructuring under Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 (Riverside CREM 3 Ltd v Virgin Active Health Clubs Ltd)
- Enforcement of loan made in contravention of general prohibition (Jackson v Ayles)
- Additional Property Disputes updates
- Property highlights
- Dispute resolution highlights
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19) including a further High Court decision regarding unpaid rents during the pandemic, Court of Appeal decisions on delay in seeking relief from forfeiture and implied terms, a Supreme Court ruling regarding reversion of gifted land under the School Sites Act 1841, and High Court cases on what constitutes beneficial rateable occupation and termination of an agreement for lease.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.