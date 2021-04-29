Property Disputes weekly highlights—29 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19) including a further High Court decision regarding unpaid rents during the pandemic, Court of Appeal decisions on delay in seeking relief from forfeiture and implied terms, a Supreme Court ruling regarding reversion of gifted land under the School Sites Act 1841, and High Court cases on what constitutes beneficial rateable occupation and termination of an agreement for lease. or to read the full analysis.