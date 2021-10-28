LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Published on: 28 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and horizon scanning
  • Autumn Budget 2021—£24bn housing investment among key Property announcements
  • Disputes and remedies
  • FTT cost recovery rules updated
  • Practice direction updates
  • Enforcing security and property insolvency
  • Purchasers from insolvent developer to contribute to costs of sale by liquidators (Re Aronex Developments Ltd)
  • Contractual issues
Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: the key Budget announcements affecting the property industry, amendments to the First-tier Tribunal costs rules and to CPR Practice Directions 51R and 51U, and High Court cases on the costs of a sale by liquidators and on rectification of a transfer of a share in property. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

