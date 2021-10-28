Property Disputes weekly highlights—28 October 2021

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: the key Budget announcements affecting the property industry, amendments to the First-tier Tribunal costs rules and to CPR Practice Directions 51R and 51U, and High Court cases on the costs of a sale by liquidators and on rectification of a transfer of a share in property.
