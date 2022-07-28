- Property Disputes weekly highlights—28 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- Cinema tenants confirmed as liable for rent due during Covid-related closure (Bank of New York Mellon (International) Ltd v Cine-UK Ltd)
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- DLUHC publishes further information and guidance on the Building Safety Act 2022
- Building Safety (Leaseholder Protections) (Information etc) (England) Regulations 2022
- Welsh Government publishes written statement on building safety
- Guidance issued on fitness for human habitation for Welsh tenants
- Disputes and remedies
- Solicitor did not assume legal responsibility to advise client on its rights and remedies (Spire Property Development LLP v Withers LLP)
- MoJ and HMCTS consult on mandatory mediation for small claims
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 25 July 2022
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Release of guarantee argument failed in application to restrain presentation of petition (Re PME Cake Ltd)
- Trespass and adverse possession
- Keeping a skip on land sufficient for adverse possession (Calverley Village Day Nursery Ltd v Lynch)
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- Original vendor not entitled to release restrictive covenant (Mackenzie v Cheung)
- Residential tenancies
- RICS works with Welsh Government on Leaseholder Support Scheme guidance
- Contractual issues
- Law Society publishes Practice Note on professional undertakings
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: Court of Appeal decisions on tenants’ liability for payment of rent during periods of closure due to Covid-19 regulations, and on a solicitor’s obligations to advise on a client’s rights and remedies, High Court cases on adverse possession and an application to restrain the presentation of a winding up petition, and further guidance and regulations published regarding the Building Safety Act 2022.
