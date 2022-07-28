Property Disputes weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: Court of Appeal decisions on tenants’ liability for payment of rent during periods of closure due to Covid-19 regulations, and on a solicitor’s obligations to advise on a client’s rights and remedies, High Court cases on adverse possession and an application to restrain the presentation of a winding up petition, and further guidance and regulations published regarding the Building Safety Act 2022. or to read the full analysis.