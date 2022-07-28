LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Property Disputes weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Property Disputes weekly highlights—28 July 2022
  In this issue:
  • Key developments and horizon scanning
  • Cinema tenants confirmed as liable for rent due during Covid-related closure (Bank of New York Mellon (International) Ltd v Cine-UK Ltd)
  • Repairing obligations and dilapidations
  • DLUHC publishes further information and guidance on the Building Safety Act 2022
  • Building Safety (Leaseholder Protections) (Information etc) (England) Regulations 2022
  • Welsh Government publishes written statement on building safety
  • Guidance issued on fitness for human habitation for Welsh tenants
  • Disputes and remedies
    More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: Court of Appeal decisions on tenants’ liability for payment of rent during periods of closure due to Covid-19 regulations, and on a solicitor’s obligations to advise on a client’s rights and remedies, High Court cases on adverse possession and an application to restrain the presentation of a winding up petition, and further guidance and regulations published regarding the Building Safety Act 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

