Sign-in Help
Home / Property Disputes / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Property Disputes weekly highlights—28 January 2021
Published on: 28 January 2021
Updated on: 28 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property Disputes weekly highlights—28 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Supreme Court decides on COVID-19 business interruption coverage—what does this mean for real estate?
  • Courts and tribunals
  • Forfeiture
  • Clarification on waiver by accepting rent (Faiz v Burnley Borough Council)
  • Forfeiture for unauthorised change of use to residential (Zash v Mayworth)
  • HMLR updates guidance on how leases are determined
  • Disputes and remedies
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), an analysis of the implications of the FCA business interruption test case for real estate, an Upper Tribunal decision on Agricultural Holdings Act 1986 succession tenancies, Court of Appeal judgments on waiving the right to forfeit and liability for a risky activity under the Occupiers’ Liability Act 1957, a High Court ruling on a claim for a beneficial interest, and a Central London County Court case on forfeiture for unauthorised change of use. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

What is an intangible fixed asset?

Part 8 of the Corporation Tax Act 2009 (CTA 2009) is a specific corporation tax regime that applies exclusively to the gains and losses of intangible fixed assets. Note, however, that certain intangible fixed assets are excluded from the regime, see Practice Note: Excluded intangible fixed

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More