Property Disputes weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), an analysis of the implications of the FCA business interruption test case for real estate, an Upper Tribunal decision on Agricultural Holdings Act 1986 succession tenancies, Court of Appeal judgments on waiving the right to forfeit and liability for a risky activity under the Occupiers’ Liability Act 1957, a High Court ruling on a claim for a beneficial interest, and a Central London County Court case on forfeiture for unauthorised change of use. or to read the full analysis.