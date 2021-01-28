- Property Disputes weekly highlights—28 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Supreme Court decides on COVID-19 business interruption coverage—what does this mean for real estate?
- Courts and tribunals
- Forfeiture
- Clarification on waiver by accepting rent (Faiz v Burnley Borough Council)
- Forfeiture for unauthorised change of use to residential (Zash v Mayworth)
- HMLR updates guidance on how leases are determined
- Disputes and remedies
More...
- Claim for beneficial interest in properties occupied by claimant failed (Kleinhentz v Harrison)
- Senior Courts Costs Office guide updated—January 2021
- Queen’s Bench Guide updated—January 2021
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- Hotel’s liability for risky activity of guest under the Occupiers’ Liability Act 1957 (The White Lion Hotel v James)
- MHCLG published statistics indicating important progress in making homes safer
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Limited Liability Partnerships (Amendment etc) Regulations 2021
- Agricultural tenancies
- Agricultural Holdings Act 1986 succession tenancies—applying against the wrong landlord (Adams v Jones)
- Electronic Communications
- DCMS launches consultation on amending Electronic Communications Code
- Additional Property Disputes updates
- Property highlights
- Dispute resolution highlights
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), an analysis of the implications of the FCA business interruption test case for real estate, an Upper Tribunal decision on Agricultural Holdings Act 1986 succession tenancies, Court of Appeal judgments on waiving the right to forfeit and liability for a risky activity under the Occupiers’ Liability Act 1957, a High Court ruling on a claim for a beneficial interest, and a Central London County Court case on forfeiture for unauthorised change of use.
