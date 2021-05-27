- Property Disputes weekly highlights—27 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- Law Society seeks views on Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Bill 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Government responds to report to support private rented sector and homeless during coronavirus
- HMCTS guidance updated following easing of coronavirus restrictions
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 24 May
- Business tenancies
- Landlord and Tenant Act 1954—contracting out and the tenant’s declaration (TFS Stores Ltd v Designer Retail Outlet Centres (Mansfield) General Partner Ltd)
- PLA publishes updated template directions for LTA 1954 claims
- Disputes and remedies
- Have I issued my claim in time? Let me count the days (Matthew v Sedman)
- Claim against solicitors statute-barred—Court of Appeal considers flawed transactions and contingent liabilities (Elliott v Hattens Solicitors)
- Traveller injunctions—interim and final injunctions against persons unknown (London Borough of Barking and Dagenham v Persons Unknown)
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- Court finds easement over neighbour’s drainpipe in World Heritage Site (Linfoot-Smith v Ansari)
- Welwyn Hatfield joins the Digital Local Land Charges Register
- Rent and rates
- Rates liability avoidance arrangements challenge succeeds (Hurstwood Properties v Rossendale Borough Council)
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Landlord compromise comparison table—CVAs and restructuring plans
- Residential tenancies
- Shelter publishes report on housing emergency—millions denied safe homes
- Agricultural tenancies
- Agricultural Holdings (Requests for Landlord’s Consent or Variation of Terms and the Suitability Test) (England) Regulations 2021
- Additional Property Disputes updates
- Property highlights
- Dispute resolution highlights
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), Supreme Court rulings on when the limitation period begins to run if a cause of action accrues at midnight and on rates liability avoidance arrangements, Court of Appeal decisions dealing with contracting out of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 and the difference in limitation between ‘no transaction’ cases, ‘flawed transaction’ cases and contingent liabilities, as well as High Court cases on final and interim injunctions on travellers and service via email to the incorrect email address.
