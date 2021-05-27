Property Disputes weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), Supreme Court rulings on when the limitation period begins to run if a cause of action accrues at midnight and on rates liability avoidance arrangements, Court of Appeal decisions dealing with contracting out of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 and the difference in limitation between ‘no transaction’ cases, ‘flawed transaction’ cases and contingent liabilities, as well as High Court cases on final and interim injunctions on travellers and service via email to the incorrect email address. or to read the full analysis.