Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Property Disputes weekly highlights—27 May 2021
Published on: 27 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and horizon scanning
  • Law Society seeks views on Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Bill 2021
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Government responds to report to support private rented sector and homeless during coronavirus
  • HMCTS guidance updated following easing of coronavirus restrictions
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 24 May
  • Business tenancies
  • Landlord and Tenant Act 1954—contracting out and the tenant’s declaration (TFS Stores Ltd v Designer Retail Outlet Centres (Mansfield) General Partner Ltd)
Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), Supreme Court rulings on when the limitation period begins to run if a cause of action accrues at midnight and on rates liability avoidance arrangements, Court of Appeal decisions dealing with contracting out of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 and the difference in limitation between ‘no transaction’ cases, ‘flawed transaction’ cases and contingent liabilities, as well as High Court cases on final and interim injunctions on travellers and service via email to the incorrect email address. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

