- Property Disputes weekly highlights—27 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Disputes and remedies
- Final injunctions against persons unknown (London Borough of Barking and Dagenham v Persons Unknown)
- Intention essential to creation of trust (Mayor and Burgesses of the Brent London Borough Council v Johnson)
- 139th Practice Direction update—Online Civil Money Claims pilot scheme
- Electronic Communications
- Valuation on renewal under Part 5 of the Code (EE Ltd v Affinity Water Ltd)
- Rights of light and other easements
- Intention to exclude section 62 must be found within conveyance itself (Browning v Jack)
More...
- Restrictive covenant not enforceable for want of annexation (Bath Rugby v Greenwood)
- Four local authorities join Local Land Charges Register
- Residential tenancies
- Execution of deposit information certificates and section 8 notices by companies
- Rent repayment order not available against directors of landlord company (Kaszowska v White)
- Housing Ombudsman critical of Metropolitan Thames Valley
- Contractual issues
- Keeping your options open: construction and rectification of the termination provisions in a property option (Retirement Villages Developments Ltd v Punch Partnership (PTL) Ltd)
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- DLUHC publishes new guidance on Building Safety Fund and launches new online remediation-tracking service
- Rents and rates
- Welsh Government launches consultation on Non-Domestic Rates
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS updated operational summary for week commencing 24 January 2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: Court of Appeal cases on injunctions against persons unknown, the requirements for a charitable trust to arise over land, identifying the land intended to be benefited in a restrictive covenant, and execution by landlord companies of residential tenancy documents. It also includes a High Court case on the construction of option agreements and Upper Tribunal cases on valuation under the Electronic Communications Code, excluding section 62 of the Law of Property Act 1925 and rent repayment orders.
