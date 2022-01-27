LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes and remedies
  • Final injunctions against persons unknown (London Borough of Barking and Dagenham v Persons Unknown)
  • Intention essential to creation of trust (Mayor and Burgesses of the Brent London Borough Council v Johnson)
  • 139th Practice Direction update—Online Civil Money Claims pilot scheme
  • Electronic Communications
  • Valuation on renewal under Part 5 of the Code (EE Ltd v Affinity Water Ltd)
  • Rights of light and other easements
  • Intention to exclude section 62 must be found within conveyance itself (Browning v Jack)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: Court of Appeal cases on injunctions against persons unknown, the requirements for a charitable trust to arise over land, identifying the land intended to be benefited in a restrictive covenant, and execution by landlord companies of residential tenancy documents. It also includes a High Court case on the construction of option agreements and Upper Tribunal cases on valuation under the Electronic Communications Code, excluding section 62 of the Law of Property Act 1925 and rent repayment orders. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

