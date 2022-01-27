Property Disputes weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: Court of Appeal cases on injunctions against persons unknown, the requirements for a charitable trust to arise over land, identifying the land intended to be benefited in a restrictive covenant, and execution by landlord companies of residential tenancy documents. It also includes a High Court case on the construction of option agreements and Upper Tribunal cases on valuation under the Electronic Communications Code, excluding section 62 of the Law of Property Act 1925 and rent repayment orders. or to read the full analysis.