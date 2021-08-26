menu-search
Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 23 August 2021
  • Residential tenancies
  • Deposit protection and ‘churn’ of tenants in shared properties (Sturgiss v Boddy)
  • MHCLG announces error in secure tenancy form
  • Flexible Tenancies—review request time limits are strict (R (on the application of Kalonga) v Croydon LBC)
  • Secure Tenancies (Notices) (Amendment) and Suspension (Coronavirus) (England) Regulations 2021
  • Disputes and remedies
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), the impact of a Supreme Court decision on solicitors’ undertakings given in property transactions, a County Court decision on ‘deposit penalties’ as well as an Administrative Court decision on review request time limits. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

