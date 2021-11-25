- Property Disputes weekly highlights—25 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Pandemic rent recovery: analysis of the proposed arbitration scheme
- County Court rejects another tenant’s COVID-19 defences in rent claim (Atmore Centres v TFS Stores)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 November 2021
- Electronic communications
- DCMS publishes Electronic Communications Code consultation outcome
- Disputes and remedies
- HMCTS confirms Possession Reform project will commence in early 2022
More...
- HMCTS announces new publication and information service
- Taking Control of Goods (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- North Kesteven DC and Haringey Council to join Local Land Charges Register
- Residential tenancies
- Housing Ombudsman publishes latest insight report showing increased complaints
- FTT cannot add a party beyond the limitation period (Gurusinghe v Drumlin Ltd)
- Enfranchisement and right to manage
- Right to manage procedure and interpretation of statutes—Part 2 of the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Act 2002 (Eastern Pyramid v Spire RTM Co)
- Contractual issues
- High Court considers remedies available for failure to act in good faith (Brooke Homes (Bicester) Ltd v Portfolio Property Partners Ltd)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: an analysis of the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill and a further case concerning a tenant’s failure to pay rent under a business tenancy during the pandemic, an announcement that a Possession Reform project will commence in 2022 to streamline the possession claims process, a Court of Appeal case on the validity of a right to manage (RTM) claim notice, a High Court case on the right to specific performance following a failure to act in good faith and an Upper Tribunal case on the FTT’s ability to substitute parties once a limitation period has passed.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.