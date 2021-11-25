LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Property Disputes weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Published on: 25 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property Disputes weekly highlights—25 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Pandemic rent recovery: analysis of the proposed arbitration scheme
  • County Court rejects another tenant’s COVID-19 defences in rent claim (Atmore Centres v TFS Stores)
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 November 2021
  • Electronic communications
  • DCMS publishes Electronic Communications Code consultation outcome
  • Disputes and remedies
  • HMCTS confirms Possession Reform project will commence in early 2022
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: an analysis of the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill and a further case concerning a tenant’s failure to pay rent under a business tenancy during the pandemic, an announcement that a Possession Reform project will commence in 2022 to streamline the possession claims process, a Court of Appeal case on the validity of a right to manage (RTM) claim notice, a High Court case on the right to specific performance following a failure to act in good faith and an Upper Tribunal case on the FTT’s ability to substitute parties once a limitation period has passed. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

