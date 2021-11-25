Property Disputes weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: an analysis of the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill and a further case concerning a tenant’s failure to pay rent under a business tenancy during the pandemic, an announcement that a Possession Reform project will commence in 2022 to streamline the possession claims process, a Court of Appeal case on the validity of a right to manage (RTM) claim notice, a High Court case on the right to specific performance following a failure to act in good faith and an Upper Tribunal case on the FTT’s ability to substitute parties once a limitation period has passed. or to read the full analysis.